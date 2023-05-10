HSAI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Hesai Group Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased Hesai Group securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Hesai’s February 2023 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Hesai Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hesai Group’s gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate; (2) Hesai Group’s gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement; and (3); as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Hesai you have until June 6, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Hesai securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the HSAI lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hesai-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39149&from=3.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation.

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com