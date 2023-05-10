Stroud Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SDR) (“Stroud” or “Company”) announces a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$1,500,000.



The Company proposes to issue Convertible Debentures for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000. The Convertible Debentures bear interest of 14% and mature 90 days from issue. On Maturity, the Convertible Debentures convert to units (the “Units”) at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will comprise one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of three (3) years from closing.

If, over a period of 20 consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange” or “TSXV”), the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the Exchange is at or exceeds $0.30, then the Company may, at its option, provide written notice (the “Notice”) to the Holder requiring that these Warrants be exercised within 30 days of the date of the Notice, failing which these Warrants shall immediately thereafter expire, then the Expiry Time shall be accelerated to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the 30th day following receipt of the Notice by the Holder (the “Exercise Period”).

All securities will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date. The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Proceeds raised through the issue of Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

About Stroud Resources Ltd.

Stroud Resources is a TSXV listed company (TSXV: SDR) focused on the exploration and development of its Santo Domingo epithermal silver project in central Mexico.

For more information, please visit www.stroudsilver.com or contact Mirsad Jakubovic, Chief Financial Officer, Stroud Resources Ltd., Tel: 1-416-888-8731, mirsad@cpamba.ca.

