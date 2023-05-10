Refurbished Printers Market to Reach US$ 3 Billion by 2033, Rising at a CAGR of 8% During the Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The refurbished printers market is predicted to be valued at US$ 1389.42 million in 2023 and US$ 3 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the refurbished printers market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 8%.



The refurbished printers market is a growing industry that offers a range of opportunities and unique trends for manufacturers and consumers alike. Among the prominent opportunities in the market is the growing demand for eco-friendly products. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, they are increasingly looking for ways to reduce waste and minimize their carbon footprint. Refurbished printers provide a sustainable alternative to buying new, allowing consumers to reduce their environmental impact without sacrificing quality.

An opportunity in the refurbished printers market is the increasing demand for affordable printing solutions. With the rise of remote work and distance learning, there is a growing need for cost-effective printing options. Refurbished printers offer an affordable alternative to new printers, making it easier for businesses and individuals to access the equipment they need without breaking the bank.

In terms of trends, a unique development in the refurbished printers market is the increasing popularity of wireless and mobile printing solutions. With the rise of smartphones and tablets, more and more consumers are looking for printing solutions that can be accessed from their mobile devices. Refurbished printers that offer wireless and mobile connectivity are in high demand, providing a convenient and efficient way for users to print from their devices.

An emerging trend in the refurbished printers market is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. These technologies can help improve printer performance, increase efficiency, and reduce downtime. As more manufacturers incorporate AI and ML into their refurbished printers, they will be better equipped to meet the needs of modern consumers.

Overall, the refurbished printers market offers a range of unique opportunities and trends for manufacturers and consumers alike. As demand for eco-friendly and affordable printing solutions continues to grow, manufacturers who are able to offer innovative products that meet these needs will be well-positioned for success. And as new technologies continue to emerge, the refurbished printers market will continue to evolve and adapt to meet the changing needs of consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Refurbished Printers Market:

As per FMI analysis, the United States currently holds the leading share, accounting for 7.9% CAGR in 2022.

Germany emerged as a significant player in the refurbished printers industry, with a CAGR of 7% in 2022.

China’s refurbished printers industry held a CAGR of around 6.7% in 2022.

The laser segment is expected to dominate the refurbished printers industry with a CAGR of 7.5% in 2022.

The online retailers segment is expected to dominate the refurbished printers market, capturing a CAGR of 7.7% in 2022.



“Refurbished printers market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for reliable and high-quality printing solutions.” Remarks an analyst at FMI.

How Key Players are revolutionizing the Manufacturing of Refurbished Printers market?

The refurbished printers industry has a very competitive environment due to numerous companies that operate globally.

Prominent players in the refurbished printers market are revolutionizing the manufacturing process by implementing advanced technologies such as automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence. These technologies are being used to streamline the production process and increase efficiency, while also improving the quality of the refurbished printers being produced.

The leading players are also focusing on developing more sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing processes, which are in line with growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products. This includes using recycled materials and reducing waste in the manufacturing process.

Key players in the refurbished printers market are Xerox Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, HP Development Company, Brother Industries Ltd, Erie Ink company, Print Smart Office Solutions, Print Smart Office Solutions, Metrofuser Company, Refurbished Land, Marathon Services, PTM printer Solutions, Athema Services Ltd, Advanced Print Scan Solutions, and others.

Recent Developments in the Refurbished Printers Industry:

In July 2021, HP announced the acquisition of Teradici, a provider of remote computing software, to expand its capabilities in the hybrid work environment.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the refurbished printers market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the refurbished printers market, the report has been segmented based on type, application, end use, price range, technology, sales channel & forecast. The following is a breakdown of the segmentation details:

By Type: Multifunctional Refurbished Printers, Colored Refurbished Printers, Black and White Refurbished Printers

By Application: Paper Printing, Plastic Pouch Printing, Product Printing

By End Use: Household, Commercial, Manufacturing Sector, Retailers, Government/Defence, Others

By Price Range: Below US$250, US$250-US$500, US$500-US$750, Above US$750

By Technology: Inkjet, Thermal, Dye Sublimation, Laser, Others

By Sales Channel: Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Direct Sales, Online Retailers, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

About the Consumer Product at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Table of Content (ToC):



1. Executive Summary | Refurbished Printers Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends (TOC Continue...)

