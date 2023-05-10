Bitget Introduces the BRC20 Zone and Lists Ordinals (ORDI)

Victoria, Seychelles, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the top derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced the listing of the ORDI token in the newly launched BRC-20 zone and has also revealed plans to bring other promising BRC-20 tokens to its platform. In addition to ORDI, Bitget has also announced a new round of Launchpad featuring another BRC-20 token, Bitcoin Improvement Proposals 1 (BIP1), to further support the continuous improvement of the Bitcoin ecosystem.







BRC-20 is a new fungible token standard designed for the Bitcoin blockchain that has become one of the latest trends in the industry. This new token standard is set to revolutionize the crypto space. Built on the Ordinals protocol, BRC-20 is a coin on Bitcoin that allows users to write information to each Satoshi, such as text, pictures, audio, and video, among others. The protocol aims to inscribe information mainly in the form of NFTs and tokens on the BTC chain, despite the size limit of the Bitcoin block. The introduction of BRC-20 and Ordinals will enable users to create and manage more efficient and secure blockchain-based assets.



"Bitget is excited to list ORDI and be among the first exchanges to offer BRC-20 tokens to our users," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "We believe in the potential of this token standard to enhance the functionality of the Bitcoin blockchain and provide more truly decentralized opportunities for the crypto community. Bitget is committed to supporting the BRC-20 ecosystem in the long run and is thrilled to be a part of this innovative development."



Since its launch just two months ago, the total market cap of BRC-20 tokens has already surpassed 1 billion on May 9, proving the demand for this innovative standard. The deposit service of ORDI started at 12 PM UTC on May 10th, 2023, and trading commenced on the same day. Bitget users can now trade and transact with BRC-20 tokens, with futures trading and other features coming soon. Bitget aims to offer a seamless trading experience for its users and continues to innovate and add new features to its platform. The launch of the BRC-20 token is just one of many exciting developments to come from Bitget.



As a leading derivatives crypto platform, Bitget is expanding its product offerings beyond derivatives. Bitget is also rapidly listing promising coins in its revamped Innovation Zones on Bitget Spot, providing users with access to the most trending sectors, such as MEME, Liquid Staking Derivatives, BRC-20, NFT and so on. According to Coinmarketcap, Bitget Spot now supports over 500 coins with approximately 551 trading pairs.