Boralex announces the election of its directors and highlights of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) held its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today. During the online meeting chaired by Alain Rhéaume, Chairman of the Board, shareholders elected directors and adopted the resolutions proposed.



Mr. Rhéaume opened the meeting by outlining Boralex's highlights for the year 2022, which took place against a backdrop of a global energy crisis and a desire to accelerate the development of renewable energies on the part of many governments around the world. Mr. Rhéaume applauded Boralex exceeding the growth objectives related to the strategic plan and the conclusion of the partnership formed at the beginning of the year with the global investment manager Energy Infrastructure Partners. He also noted the Board of Directors taking charge of establishing and implementing the Company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy as well as the promotion and monitoring of the Company's actions in this regard.

Election of directors

All nominees proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 2, 2023, were elected directors of Boralex. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Nominee For Withheld # % # % André Courville 75,922,520 99.94% 42,263 0.06% Lise Croteau 74,642,795 98.26% 1,321,178 1.74% Patrick Decostre 75,334,863 99.17% 629,920 0.83% Ghyslain Deschamps 74,996,219 98.73% 967,754 1.27% Marie-Claude Dumas 74,139,657 97.60% 1,824,316 2.40% Marie Giguère 71,767,808 94.48% 4,196,975 5.52% Ines Kolmsee 74,953,481 98.67% 1,010,492 1.33% Patrick Lemaire 75,326,937 99.16% 637,846 0.84% Alain Rhéaume 71,686,686 94.37% 4,278,097 5.63% Zin Smati 74,547,075 98.13% 1,416,898 1.87% Dany St-Pierre 74,957,851 98.67% 1,006,932 1.33%

The final voting results on all questions submitted to a vote at the Annual Meeting will be filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

