Equinor ASA: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2023

On 10 May 2023, the annual general meeting in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) approved the annual report and accounts for Equinor ASA and the Equinor group for 2022, as proposed by the board of directors.



An ordinary dividend of US dollar ("USD") 0.30 per share and an extraordinary dividend of USD 0.60 will be distributed for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The fourth quarter 2022 dividend accrues to the shareholders as registered in Equinor's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of expiry of 12 May 2023. Subject to ordinary settlement in VPS, this implies that the right to dividend accrues to shareholders as of 10 May 2023. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) from and including 11 May 2023. Same dates will also apply for the dividend under the US ADR (American Depository Receipts) program. Shareholders whose shares trade on Oslo Børs will receive their dividend in Norwegian kroner ("NOK"). The NOK dividend will be communicated on 22 May 2023. The expected payment date for the dividend in NOK and in USD under the ADR program is 25 May 2023.

The general meeting authorised the board of directors to resolve dividend payments based on the company’s approved annual accounts for 2022. The authorisation is valid until the next annual general meeting, but no later than 30 June 2024.

Seven proposals from shareholders were up for voting. The shareholders' supporting statements and the board's response are available at www.equinor.com/agm. None of the shareholder proposals were adopted. Details are included in the attached minutes.

The general meeting endorsed the board's report on Corporate Governance.

The general meeting approved the board of directors' remuneration policy and endorsed the board of directors’ 2022 remuneration report.

Remuneration to the company's external auditor for 2022 was approved.

In accordance with the proposal from the nomination committee, the general meeting adopted the remuneration to the corporate assembly, effective as of 11 May 2023.

In accordance with the proposal from the nomination committee, the general meeting adopted the remuneration to the nomination committee, effective as of 11 May 2023.

The general meeting authorised the board of directors on behalf of the company to acquire Equinor shares in the market to continue the company’s share-based incentive plans for employees. The authorisation is valid until 30 June 2024. The previous authorisation, dated 11 May 2022, shall remain valid until the new authorisation is registered in the company register.

As part of the company’s share buyback program, the general meeting approved a reduction in capital through the cancellation of own shares and the redemption of shares belonging to the Norwegian State.

The general meeting authorised the board of directors on behalf of the company to acquire Equinor shares in the market. It is a precondition that the repurchased shares are subsequently annulled through a resolution by a new general meeting to reduce the company’s share capital. The authorisation is valid until the next annual general meeting, but no later than 30 June 2024.

Minutes of the AGM is enclosed.

