Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Saratoga Springs, Utah

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Wildflower, is coming soon to Saratoga Springs, Utah. The new luxury home community is located near the intersection of Harvest Moon Drive and Mountain View Corridor within the Wildflower master plan. Construction of the sales center and model homes is under way and sales will begin this fall.



Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs, Toll Brothers at Wildflower will include 115 new homes on an 88.8-acre site. Home buyers will be able to choose from exquisite home designs ranging from 1,900 to 4,900 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“With floor plans designed for today’s home buyers and unrivaled personalization options at our Design Studio, Toll Brothers at Wildflower will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of the area's most desirable master-planned communities for active families,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Utah. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to the very special Wildflower master-planned community, which features miles of walking trails, a community pond, dog parks, and much more for the entire family.”

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Thanksgiving Point and Traverse Mountain. Toll Brothers at Wildflower is also located near the large employment sector, Silicon Slopes. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Alpine School District.

Major highways including Interstate 15 and Mountain View Corridor are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Wildflower, offering homeowners convenient access to Lehi, Salt Lake City and Provo.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Salt Lake Valley area include: Canyon Point at Traverse Mountain , Toll Brothers at Denali Estates , The Ridge by Toll Brothers , Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates , and Westlake Vistas.

