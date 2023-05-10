Building Clean, Ecomedes Partnership Will Help Procurement Professionals Find Healthier US-made Building Products

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building Clean today announced the launch of its database in partnership with Ecomedes, Inc., a climate tech company that develops building product databases to support sustainable building product procurement. Together, Building Clean and Ecomedes have developed a filterable database of certified, U.S.-made, healthier, and sustainable building products, including those made by union workers.

The Building Clean Ecomedes site is available at buildingclean.ecomedes.com.

“The building sector presents the clearest illustration of how closely linked health, equity, and racial justice are in our built environment,” said BlueGreen Alliance Foundation President Jason Walsh. “This new site will help improve the physical and economic health of communities—and particularly marginalized communities—by making it easier to source building products that won’t create or exacerbate health conditions for residents and will help support local economies through the creation of good-paying union jobs.”

The Ecomedes database streamlines the procurement of healthier building materials through housing a variety of ecolabels, certifications, and product categories all in one database. “We are thrilled to support the mission of the BlueGreen Alliance Foundation with the build-out of their Building Clean Ecomedes’ portal,” said Kathleen Egan, CEO of Ecomedes, Inc. “Sourcing and specifying healthier, U.S.-made sustainable building materials should always be this easy.”

In addition to the Ecomedes partnership, Building Clean has developed a robust database of U.S. building product manufacturers. This data will aid building product procurement experts to find U.S. and union-made building products.

To highlight the Ecomedes database and the manufacturers database, Building Clean has launched a revamped website. The site hosts both databases and a variety of new and updated information to help workers, parents, and other interested parties improve the physical, environmental, and economic health of communities and promote a more equitable future for all. Additionally, the website offers a bounty of research regarding the chemicals that building products may contain.

“More and more we are seeing how intrinsically linked the health and wellbeing of people is to the buildings in which they live and work,” said BlueGreen Alliance Vice President of Health Initiatives Charlotte Brody. “Our hope is that this updated site will inform stakeholders of the importance of healthier, clean, domestically-manufactured building materials and make it easier to locate those materials.”

Building Clean is an initiative of the BlueGreen Alliance Foundation.