Capnography Equipment Market Size to Surpass USD 1868.96 Million by 2032

Newark, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the capnography equipment market will grow to USD 598.01 million in 2022 and reach USD 1868.96 million by 2032. In just ten years, the increasing adoption of capnography in treating respiratory diseases, due to higher efficiency and reliability, is also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, implementing regulatory guidelines for procedural sedation, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the presence of major appliance manufacturers, and a large target patient population are also helping to drive the market growth.



Request to Download Sample Research Report – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13455



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 598.01 Million Market Size in 2032 USD 1868.96 Million CAGR 12.07% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments Covered by Product, Application, Technology, End-User, Regions Drivers The increasing development of portable capnography devices Opportunities The raised availability of clinical evidence to support capnography monitoring Restraints The stringent regulatory process for product approval

Key Insight of the Capnography Equipment Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the capnography equipment market. Key factors favouring the growth of the capnography equipment market in North America include the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases due to unhealthy lifestyles & high-stress levels, helping stimulate market growth. Further, the increasing number of emergency clinics and careful focus on rising nations are expected to drive market growth in this region.



The hand-held segment market size was USD 264.38 million in 2022



The product segment is divided into stand-alone, hand-held, and multi-parameter. The hand-held segment market size was USD 264.38 million in 2022 due to advantages such as decreased cost, greater durability, portability, and the facilitation of needed oxygen saturation levels in operating procedures. The hand-held type of equipment provides comprehensive information about breathing patterns, including tidal volume (TV), respiratory minute volume (RMV), respiration rate (RR), and peak inspiratory pressure/inspiratory capacity ratio, coupled with graphical illustrations in real-time.



The critical care segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 41.03% in 2032.



The application segment is divided into critical care, emergency medicine, pain management, and procedural sedation. By 2032, the critical care segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing geriatric population.



The side stream segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.17% in 2022.



The technology segment is divided into the mainstream, sidestream, and micro stream. The side stream devices segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.17% in 2022 due to the increase in surgical procedures globally. The machines equipped with side stream technology provide a variety of advantages. These benefits include simplicity of connection & fewer sterilising issues. Further, mainstream capnography is the most common type, implicating sampling from a patient's breathing circuit. This kind of capnography is utilised to measure carbon dioxide levels in arterial blood.



The hospital segment market size was USD 335.66 million in 2022



The end-user segment is divided into ambulatory care centres and hospitals. The hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness regarding the clinical benefits.



Procure Complete Research Report - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13455/single



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising number of respiratory disorders:



Respiratory diseases like lung cancer, asthma, respiratory infections, and COPD are increasing at an alarming rate in both developed & developing countries, helping boost market growth. Further, chronic respiratory disorders are found to influence the airways & other parts of the lungs for a longer period. Additionally, the growing burden of respiratory diseases and technological advancements in testing devices and modalities are also helping to boost the market growth over the projection period.



Restraint: The high cost of capnometers:

The shortage of medical professionals and the high cost of capnography equipment devices are hindering market growth. Additionally, the rising lack of skilled professionals and proper staffing and training are expected to restrain the market growth. However, the stringent regulatory framework for product approval is hampering the market growth.



Opportunity: The increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries:



The growing demand for capnometers, raised surgeries, particularly less invasive ones, and an ageing population are propelling the market growth. The price of minimally invasive surgical (MIS) methods is significantly less than in-patient & traditional open surgeries, with equal outcomes resulting in a substantial expansion in value for the patient & insurance providers. Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) have various potential advantages over traditional surgeries, like reduction in trauma& pain, minimal blood loss, minimal risk of infection, faster recovery, smaller or lesser noticeable scars, shorter duration of hospitalization & quicker return to normal activities.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13455



Some of the major players operating in the capnography equipment market are:



• Edan Instruments, Inc.

• Nihon Kohden Corp.

• Smiths Medical

• Masimo

• Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

• Medtronic

• Diamedica (U.K.) Ltd.

• Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Nonin Medical, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



• Stand-Alone

• Hand-Held

• Multi-Parameter



By Application:



• Critical Care

• Emergency Medicine

• Pain Management

• Procedural Sedation



By Technology:



• Main Stream

• Side Stream

• Micro Stream



By End-User:



• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Hospitals



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com