Johnson Outdoors Named One of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America

RACINE, Wis., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, announced today that the company has been recognized as one of The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 by Newsweek and research partner, Statista, in the Consumer Goods category. The annual ranking , now in its second year, recognizes companies that have established a culture of transparency and ethical practices, with scoring based on customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.



All companies headquartered in the United States with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study which conducted an independent survey with approximately 95,000 submissions. As part of the evaluations, respondents were asked how much they agreed with statements like "I trust in this company to treat me fairly as its customer," "I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development" and "I believe this company would be a good long-term investment." A post-survey “Social Listening” analysis was also conducted to refine results. In total, 700 companies with the highest score were named Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023.

"At Johnson Outdoors, our commitment lies in enabling our consumers to experience the awe of the great outdoors for generations to come. We consider it our responsibility to enhance every aspect of their outdoor experience, from making plans, to researching, shopping, and purchasing, to the actual use of our product," said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Outdoors. "As outdoor adventurers ourselves, we leverage our spirited heritage and personal expertise to passionately and authentically fulfill this commitment. Since our founding in 1970, we have been a trusted companion for adventure, and we are thrilled to receive this recognition today."

Johnson Outdoors encompasses a family of beloved brands including: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.

In addition to the companies’ strong history and reputation, recent activities that may contribute to demonstrated consumer, investor and employee confidence include:

In 2022, Johnson Outdoors collaborated with the National Wildlife Federation, America’s largest and most trusted conservation organization, to launch the "Clean Earth Challenge'' initiative to inspire collective conservation action to advance restoration and resilience of the nation’s greatest natural resources — the land and water that sustain all people, wildlife and our planet. In its first year, the Challenge experienced rapid growth contributing to almost one million pieces of trash collected by participants across the globe.

Johnson Outdoors and its family of brands create products for adventurers, by adventurers. In 2022, our employees built award-winning products that garnered a variety of accolades across categories.

HUMMINBIRD MEGA LIVE IMAGING™ TARGETLOCK™ - 11th ICAST “Best in Category for Electronics”

The Old Town Sportsman AutoPilot™ 120 - BEST FISHING BOAT FOR 2022, PADDLING MAGAZINE

The Discovery 119 Solo Sportsman - BEST OVERALL FISHING CANOE FOR 2022, FIELD & STREAM

The Eureka!® SPRK Camp Grill™ - BEST PORTABLE GAS GRILL 2022, MEN’S HEALTH MAGAZINE

THE PERFECT STOVE FOR WEIGHT- AND SPACECRITICAL MISSIONS, FORBES VETTED The Jetboil® Stash™

BEST CAMPING STOVE FOR 2022, SPORTS ILLUSTRATED The Jetboil® MiniMo cooking system

RED DOT AWARD – PRODUCT DESIGN The SCUBAPRO® 2022 Seawing Supernova

SCUBALAB TESTERS CHOICE, SCUBA DIVING MAGAZINE The SCUBAPRO® Level BCD

For more information about Johnson Outdoors' efforts, please visit https://www.johnsonoutdoors.com/us/our-impact and https://www.johnsonoutdoors.com/us/clean-earth-challenge.

About Johnson Outdoors

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.