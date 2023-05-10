Groupe Casino : Casino General Meeting of 10 May 2023: Summary report and Casino Group reaction to market rumors

English French

Casino General Meeting of 10 May 2023:

Summary report and Casino Group reaction to market rumors

Paris, 10 May 2023

The Combined General Meeting of Casino Guichard Perrachon shareholders met on 10 May 2023 at the Maison de la Chimie in Paris, under the chairmanship of Jean-Charles NAOURI, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group. All 28 resolutions submitted were approved by a very large majority (each in excess of 95%).

With regard to the market rumors echoed by the press and certain audiovisual media and which were the subject of questions from shareholders during the course of the general meeting, the Casino group indicated that despite these rumors, it had no additional information to communicate regarding the negotiations with Le Groupement les Mousquetaires and TERACT.

These ongoing discussions remain conditional on the conclusion of binding agreements among the parties and of which the market will be kept informed.

Regarding the letter of intent from EP Global Commerce a.s. to subscribe to a capital increase, the Casino group has, as indicated in its press release of 24 April 2023, only taken note of this proposal and is in the process of studying it.

In response to press rumors that an offer by EP Global Commerce would soon be made to unsecured creditors in agreement with the Casino group, the group denies having given any agreement whatsoever to such offer.

As specified in the communication of 24 April 2023, the Casino Group wishes, within the framework of the aforementioned announcements, and in order to have a secure framework for discussion, to study the possibility of requesting the appointment of conciliators and has requested the agreement of certain bank creditors and bondholders for this purpose.

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

