Rehabilitation Robots Market to hit USD 1.4 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehabilitation robots market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising number of patients suffering from physical disabilities will fuel the adoption of rehabilitation robots. Data from the World Bank suggests that 15% of the global population, that is one billion people suffer from some form of disability. As per the CDC, in the U.S. alone, 61 million people live with a disability. Various health conditions such as cancer, congenital heart disease, and musculoskeletal disorders elevate the risk of physical disability.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5594







Rise in trauma cases will boost demand for assistive rehab robots

Assistive type rehabilitation robots market size was worth USD 68 million in 2022. Assistive robots are designed to provide support to patients who have lost limbs or an organ. The increasing number of patients suffering from disabilities will propel the deployment of assistive robots. Additionally, the rising number of trauma-related cases represents a large patient population in need of rehab services to help patients regain mobility. The growing advancements in the field of neurorehabilitation offer lucrative scope for the deployment of assistive rehab robots.

Automation of lower-limb rehabilitation services

Lower extremity rehabilitation robots industry share is poised to reach USD 793 million by 2032. Rehab robots designed for lower limb gait rehabilitation help automate the process of otherwise labor-intensive training throughout the recovery process. Exoskeleton robots for example are used in lower-limb rehab care as it connects better with the patient’s body due to the wearable features. The human-robot interactions allow trainers to gain insight into patients’ mobility to ultimately enhance joint movement and overall health.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 499 market data tables & 17 figures & charts from the report, “Rehabilitation Robots Market Size By Type (Assistive Robot, Therapy Robot), By Robotic Structure (End-effector Robots, Exoskeleton Robots), By Extremity (Upper Extremity, Lower Extremity), By Patient (Adults, Pediatric), By Application (Acquired Brain Injuries, Spinal Cord Injuries), By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/rehabilitation-robots-market



Rising number of pediatric rehab facilities

The pediatric rehabilitation robots market share was valued at more than USD 30 million in 2022. Robotics is transforming the space of rehabilitation among pediatric patients with disability or injuries. Manufacturers worldwide are developing child-specific rehab robots to address unmet medical needs and fuel awareness levels. Several healthcare providers are establishing advanced rehab facilities for children.

Advancing healthcare sector in APAC

Asia Pacific rehabilitation robots market size will reach USD 337 million by 2032. APAC will emerge as strong contender in the rehab robots industry with significant investments in the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure. Developing economies such as India, and China are heavily investing in the automation and digitization of the healthcare sector to improve patient care. Hence, the increasing R&D and technological advancements along with the rapid adoption of robotics, AI, and IOT will propel industry growth in the region.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5594?gmpaycod=sugmp



Rehabilitation robots competitive landscape

Rex Bionics Ltd, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Rehab-Robotics Company Limited, DIH Medical, TYROMOTION GMBH, Leaders Rehab Robot Co. Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, AlterG, MediTouch, Reha-Stim Medtec AG, Fourier Intelligence, Bioxtreme are some of the leading companies in the global rehabilitation robots market.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

