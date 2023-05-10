OptimizeRx Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

- Total revenue of $13.0 million
- GAAP net loss per share of $(0.37)
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.09)
ROCHESTER, Mich., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Quarterly comparisons are to the same year-ago period.
Financial Highlights
- Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 decreased 5% to $13.0 million, as compared to $13.7 million in the same year ago period.
- Gross profit in the first quarter of 2023 decreased 8% year-over-year to $7.4 million, from $8.1 million during the first quarter of 2022.
- GAAP net loss totaled $(6.4) million or $(0.37) per basic and diluted shares outstanding in the first quarter, as compared to $(3.8) million or $(0.21) during the first quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter totaled $(1.6) million or $(0.09) per fully diluted shares outstanding, as compared to $(0.1) million or $(0.01) per fully diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter of 2022 (see definition of this non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $73.7 million as of March 31, 2023 as compared to $74.1 million as of December 31, 2022.
Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO commented, “We've had a solid start to the new year and our execution remains on pace to meeting our 2023 financial and operational objectives. These goals are firmly underpinned by our best in class platform and the ability to access, distribute and use the next generation of real-world, data-enabled insights across our growing network. Our full offering is highly differentiated and we believe our reach, proprietary Real-World Data Artificial Intelligence (RWD.AI) solution set, focus on accessing physicians across multiple landing pads, and ability to efficiently scale while being able to report back data, provides us with a significant competitive edge. We look forward to transforming the marketplace and making a positive impact across our pharma, prescriber and patient stakeholder base."
|Rolling Twelve Months Ended March 31,
|Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)*
|2023
|2022
|Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer
|$
|1,993,755
|$
|2,614,054
|Percent of top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers that are customers
|90
|%
|90
|%
|Percent of total revenue attributable to top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers
|58
|%
|74
|%
|Net revenue retention
|86
|%
|124
|%
|Revenue per average full-time employee
|$
|605,113
|$
|733,275
2023 Financial Outlook
The Company is reaffirming its full year financial outlook for fiscal 2023 for net revenue to increase at least 10% year-over-year, and gross margins to be between 58% and 62%.
Definition and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share or non-GAAP EPS, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company defines non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss with an adjustment to add back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding on a diluted basis. The Company has provided non-GAAP financial measures to aid investors in better understanding its performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the operations and cash flow of the Company.
Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a Company’s non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company’s core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as provides an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating the Company’s own core business operating results over different periods of time.
The Company’s non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP EPS measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate such non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company’s non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures to be substitutes for or superior to the information provided by its GAAP financial results.
The table, “Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures,” included below, provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.
Definition of Key Performance Indicators*
Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: We have updated the definition of "top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers" in our key performance indicators to be based upon Fierce Pharma's most updated list of "The top 20 pharma companies by 2022 revenue". We previously used "The top 20 pharma companies by 2020 revenue". As a result of this change, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes.
Net revenue retention: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).
Revenue per average Full Time Employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by taking our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period by our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent.
OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|16,443,666
|$
|18,208,685
|Short-term investments
|57,258,234
|55,931,821
|Accounts receivable, net
|18,164,687
|22,155,301
|Prepaid expenses and other
|4,014,853
|2,280,828
|Total current assets
|95,881,440
|98,576,635
|Property and equipment, net
|143,924
|137,448
|Other assets
|Goodwill
|22,673,820
|22,673,820
|Technology assets, net
|7,591,461
|7,702,895
|Patent rights, net
|1,886,008
|1,940,178
|Right of use assets, net
|213,324
|235,320
|Other intangible assets, net
|3,302,563
|3,384,889
|Total other assets
|35,667,176
|35,937,102
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|131,692,540
|$
|134,651,185
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable – trade
|$
|1,288,854
|$
|1,549,979
|Accrued expenses
|2,124,777
|2,601,246
|Revenue share payable
|3,367,483
|3,990,440
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|89,287
|89,902
|Deferred revenue
|735,140
|164,309
|Total current liabilities
|7,605,541
|8,395,876
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|123,227
|144,532
|Total liabilities
|7,728,768
|8,540,408
|Commitments and contingencies (See note 9)
|Stockholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 or December 31, 2022
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 18,331,511 and 18,288,571 shares issued at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|18,332
|18,289
|Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 1,214,398 shares held at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|(1,214
|)
|(1,214
|)
|Additional paid-in-capital
|177,036,466
|172,785,800
|Accumulated deficit
|(53,089,812
|)
|(46,692,098
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|123,963,772
|$
|126,110,777
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|131,692,540
|$
|134,651,185
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Net revenue
|$
|13,002,910
|$
|13,731,530
|Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below
|5,569,621
|5,629,858
|Gross profit
|7,433,289
|8,101,672
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative expenses
|14,032,542
|$
|11,391,233
|Depreciation, amortization and noncash lease expense
|463,933
|471,540
|Total operating expenses
|14,496,475
|11,862,773
|Loss from operations
|(7,063,186
|)
|(3,761,101
|)
|Other income
|Interest income
|665,472
|3
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(6,397,714
|)
|(3,761,098
|)
|Income tax benefit
|—
|—
|Net loss
|$
|(6,397,714
|)
|$
|(3,761,098
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic
|17,094,676
|17,878,068
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted
|17,094,676
|17,878,068
|Loss per share – basic
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Loss per share – diluted
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(6,397,714
|)
|$
|(3,761,098
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|463,933
|471,540
|Stock-based compensation
|4,380,503
|3,174,098
|Increase in bad debt reserve
|128,178
|21,000
|Changes in:
|Accounts receivable
|3,862,436
|5,643,761
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(1,734,024
|)
|1,021,166
|Accounts payable
|(261,125
|)
|(6,079
|)
|Revenue share payable
|(622,956
|)
|(1,202,497
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(476,392
|)
|(1,184,784
|)
|Deferred revenue
|570,831
|(96,863
|)
|NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(86,330
|)
|4,080,244
|CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(28,580
|)
|(14,480
|)
|Purchases of held-to-maturity investments
|(56,926,611
|)
|—
|Redemptions of held-to-maturity investments
|55,600,198
|—
|Acquisition of intangible assets, including intellectual property rights
|—
|(51,271
|)
|Capitalized software development costs
|(193,901
|)
|—
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(1,548,894
|)
|(65,751
|)
|CASH FLOWS (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Cash paid for employee withholding taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units
|(170,400
|)
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|40,606
|258,128
|NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(129,794
|)
|258,128
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(1,765,018
|)
|4,272,621
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|18,208,685
|84,681,770
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
|$
|16,443,667
|$
|88,954,391
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|—
|$
|—
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION of NON-GAAP to GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Net loss
|$
|(6,397,714
|)
|$
|(3,761,098
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|463,933
|471,539
|Stock-based compensation
|4,380,503
|3,174,098
|Acquisition expense
|—
|17,160
|Non-GAAP net loss
|(1,553,278
|)
|(98,301
|)
|Non-GAAP net loss per share
|Diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Diluted
|17,094,676
|17,878,068