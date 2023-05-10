OptimizeRx Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue of $13.0 million

GAAP net loss per share of $(0.37)

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.09)



ROCHESTER, Mich., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Quarterly comparisons are to the same year-ago period.

Financial Highlights

Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 decreased 5% to $13.0 million, as compared to $13.7 million in the same year ago period.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2023 decreased 8% year-over-year to $7.4 million, from $8.1 million during the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss totaled $(6.4) million or $(0.37) per basic and diluted shares outstanding in the first quarter, as compared to $(3.8) million or $(0.21) during the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter totaled $(1.6) million or $(0.09) per fully diluted shares outstanding, as compared to $(0.1) million or $(0.01) per fully diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter of 2022 (see definition of this non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $73.7 million as of March 31, 2023 as compared to $74.1 million as of December 31, 2022.



Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO commented, “We've had a solid start to the new year and our execution remains on pace to meeting our 2023 financial and operational objectives. These goals are firmly underpinned by our best in class platform and the ability to access, distribute and use the next generation of real-world, data-enabled insights across our growing network. Our full offering is highly differentiated and we believe our reach, proprietary Real-World Data Artificial Intelligence (RWD.AI) solution set, focus on accessing physicians across multiple landing pads, and ability to efficiently scale while being able to report back data, provides us with a significant competitive edge. We look forward to transforming the marketplace and making a positive impact across our pharma, prescriber and patient stakeholder base."

Rolling Twelve Months Ended March 31, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)* 2023 2022 Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer $ 1,993,755 $ 2,614,054 Percent of top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers that are customers 90 % 90 % Percent of total revenue attributable to top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers 58 % 74 % Net revenue retention 86 % 124 % Revenue per average full-time employee $ 605,113 $ 733,275

2023 Financial Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its full year financial outlook for fiscal 2023 for net revenue to increase at least 10% year-over-year, and gross margins to be between 58% and 62%.

Definition and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share or non-GAAP EPS, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company defines non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss with an adjustment to add back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding on a diluted basis. The Company has provided non-GAAP financial measures to aid investors in better understanding its performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the operations and cash flow of the Company.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a Company’s non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company’s core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as provides an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating the Company’s own core business operating results over different periods of time.

The Company’s non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP EPS measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate such non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company’s non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures to be substitutes for or superior to the information provided by its GAAP financial results.

The table, “Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures,” included below, provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

Definition of Key Performance Indicators*

Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: We have updated the definition of "top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers" in our key performance indicators to be based upon Fierce Pharma's most updated list of "The top 20 pharma companies by 2022 revenue". We previously used "The top 20 pharma companies by 2020 revenue". As a result of this change, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes.

Net revenue retention: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).

Revenue per average Full Time Employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by taking our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period by our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,443,666 $ 18,208,685 Short-term investments 57,258,234 55,931,821 Accounts receivable, net 18,164,687 22,155,301 Prepaid expenses and other 4,014,853 2,280,828 Total current assets 95,881,440 98,576,635 Property and equipment, net 143,924 137,448 Other assets Goodwill 22,673,820 22,673,820 Technology assets, net 7,591,461 7,702,895 Patent rights, net 1,886,008 1,940,178 Right of use assets, net 213,324 235,320 Other intangible assets, net 3,302,563 3,384,889 Total other assets 35,667,176 35,937,102 TOTAL ASSETS $ 131,692,540 $ 134,651,185 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable – trade $ 1,288,854 $ 1,549,979 Accrued expenses 2,124,777 2,601,246 Revenue share payable 3,367,483 3,990,440 Current portion of lease liabilities 89,287 89,902 Deferred revenue 735,140 164,309 Total current liabilities 7,605,541 8,395,876 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities, net of current portion 123,227 144,532 Total liabilities 7,728,768 8,540,408 Commitments and contingencies (See note 9) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 or December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 18,331,511 and 18,288,571 shares issued at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 18,332 18,289 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 1,214,398 shares held at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (1,214 ) (1,214 ) Additional paid-in-capital 177,036,466 172,785,800 Accumulated deficit (53,089,812 ) (46,692,098 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 123,963,772 $ 126,110,777 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 131,692,540 $ 134,651,185

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 13,002,910 $ 13,731,530 Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 5,569,621 5,629,858 Gross profit 7,433,289 8,101,672 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 14,032,542 $ 11,391,233 Depreciation, amortization and noncash lease expense 463,933 471,540 Total operating expenses 14,496,475 11,862,773 Loss from operations (7,063,186 ) (3,761,101 ) Other income Interest income 665,472 3 Loss before provision for income taxes (6,397,714 ) (3,761,098 ) Income tax benefit — — Net loss $ (6,397,714 ) $ (3,761,098 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 17,094,676 17,878,068 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 17,094,676 17,878,068 Loss per share – basic $ (0.37 ) $ (0.21 ) Loss per share – diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.21 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (6,397,714 ) $ (3,761,098 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 463,933 471,540 Stock-based compensation 4,380,503 3,174,098 Increase in bad debt reserve 128,178 21,000 Changes in: Accounts receivable 3,862,436 5,643,761 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,734,024 ) 1,021,166 Accounts payable (261,125 ) (6,079 ) Revenue share payable (622,956 ) (1,202,497 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (476,392 ) (1,184,784 ) Deferred revenue 570,831 (96,863 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (86,330 ) 4,080,244 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (28,580 ) (14,480 ) Purchases of held-to-maturity investments (56,926,611 ) — Redemptions of held-to-maturity investments 55,600,198 — Acquisition of intangible assets, including intellectual property rights — (51,271 ) Capitalized software development costs (193,901 ) — NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,548,894 ) (65,751 ) CASH FLOWS (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for employee withholding taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units (170,400 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 40,606 258,128 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (129,794 ) 258,128 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,765,018 ) 4,272,621 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 18,208,685 84,681,770 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 16,443,667 $ 88,954,391 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ — $ — Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ —

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION of NON-GAAP to GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (6,397,714 ) $ (3,761,098 ) Depreciation and amortization 463,933 471,539 Stock-based compensation 4,380,503 3,174,098 Acquisition expense — 17,160 Non-GAAP net loss (1,553,278 ) (98,301 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 17,094,676 17,878,068



