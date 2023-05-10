PLBY Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Creator Platform Gross Receipts (GMV) Grows 2.4x vs Q4

Company Reduces Total Debt Outstanding

Company Signs Deal to Outsource Playboy e-Commerce

Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Lovers and Honey Birdette

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today provided financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Comments from Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group

“Given the continued strong performance of our creator platform, which has maintained a weekly GMV CAGR north of 10% since the beginning of the year, with GMV up 2.4x in Q1, we have made the decision to fully exit operating our consumer products businesses and to focus all our efforts on our creator platform and licensing business,” said Ben Kohn.

“In addition to selling Yandy a few weeks ago, streamlining operations and reducing costs, we have signed a binding term sheet to outsource our Playboy e-commerce business, and we have also hired bankers to explore strategic alternatives for both Lovers and Honey Birdette as we move to a fully capital light model.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 (Q1’23) was $51.4 million and, on a constant currency basis, would have been $52.0 million.





Net loss was $37.7 million and adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.8 million, which included $6.7 million of losses related to Yandy, Playboy e-commerce, inventory write-downs and the deferral of revenue related to cash collections from China given contract renegotiations.



Debt Restructure

The Company successfully restructured its outstanding senior debt and eliminated its outstanding preferred stock at an aggregate discount of $19 million and drew down approximately $12 million of new cash, bringing its total outstanding debt to approximately $210 million from approximately $216 million previously (inclusive of its preferred stock). The Company’s amended and restated senior debt facility pushes out leverage covenants until Q1 of 2025, modifies its restricted payments covenant to provide increased flexibility, reduces its total interest cost by over $3 million a year, eliminates the majority of its fixed amortization and did not require the payment of any fees or prepayment penalties.

Lovers and Honey Birdette

The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is exploring strategic alternatives for Lovers and Honey Birdette. As part of this process, the Board is considering a full range of strategic alternatives. The Company has retained the Sage Group to assist with the Lovers process and Moelis & Company to assist with the Honey Birdette process. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of this strategic review process, nor has it made any decisions related to its strategic alternatives at this time and does not intend to comment further on the status of this process. There can be no assurance that this strategic review will result in the Company pursuing a transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed on attractive terms, or at all.

Webcast Details

The Company will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the first quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast on the events section of the PLBY Group, Inc. Investor Relations website at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

PLBY Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 51,441 $ 69,378 Costs and expenses Cost of sales (30,146 ) (28,900 ) Selling and administrative expenses (50,927 ) (50,528 ) Contingent consideration fair value remeasurement gain 192 19,298 Impairments — (2,359 ) Total costs and expenses (80,881 ) (62,489 ) Operating (loss) income (29,440 ) 6,889 Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest expense (5,209 ) (4,050 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,848 ) — Fair value remeasurement loss (3,018 ) — Other income (expense), net 116 (80 ) Total nonoperating expense (9,959 ) (4,130 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (39,399 ) 2,759 Benefit from income taxes 1,719 2,784 Net (loss) income (37,680 ) 5,543 Net (loss) income attributable to PLBY Group, Inc. $ (37,680 ) $ 5,543 Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.58 ) $ 0.12 Weighted-average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share, basic 65,159,156 45,913,694 Weighted-average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share, diluted 65,159,156 47,585,644

EBITDA Reconciliation

This release presents the financial measure earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or “EBITDA,” and “Adjusted EBITDA", which are not financial measures under the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). “EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss before interest, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management. Adjusted EBITDA is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, investors should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same fashion.

In addition to adjusting for non-cash stock-based compensation, non-cash charges for the fair value remeasurements of certain liabilities and non-recurring non-cash impairment and inventory reserve charges, we typically adjust for nonoperating expenses and income, such as non-recurring special projects including the implementation of internal controls, expenses associated with financing activities, reorganization and severance resulting in the elimination or rightsizing of specific business activities or operations.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Investors should review the reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

