ClearPoint Neuro to Present Investigational Research and Showcase Novel Innovations at the 26th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting in Los Angeles

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced it will present investigational research and exhibit at the 26th American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy being held in Los Angeles, CA from May 16 to May 20.



The following original research abstracts will be presented in the Poster Session:

Additionally, the Company will speak at PTC Therapeutics’ Exhibitor Showcase “Pioneering in Targeted Gene Delivery to the Brain” on May 17 from 8:15 AM – 8:45 AM in room 511.

Innovations to be showcased include the ClearPoint Maestro® Brain Model which will be shown at ASGCT for the first time since full market release. Maestro is designed to enable highly accurate ClearPoint interventions under MRI guidance by facilitating patient-specific, multi-modal fusion of anatomical information for accurate target identification and trajectory planning. The software, which was originally licensed in 2020 from Philips, a global leader in health technology, gained FDA clearance in 2022. Recent announcements related to Maestro include a partnership with NE Scientific to integrate a gene therapy infusion tool into the model. Attendees who visit the booth (#454) will experience hands-on how Maestro can assist the Company’s pharmaceutical partners with volume calculations for drug delivery trials. The software is currently integrated into pre-clinical and clinical trials and installed for clinical use at select hospitals in the United States.

The Company will also showcase the ClearPoint Pre-Clinical Orchestra™ Frame. This head fixation device and “floating” frame provides study directors with versatile options for pinning and positioning, enabling multiple/bilateral simultaneous infusions, access to hard-to-reach entry points and faster adjustment of frame positioning and re-positioning for multi-trajectory procedures.

“At last year’s ASGCT annual meeting we were absolutely overwhelmed by the interest from the pharmaceutical community in ClearPoint’s solutions for CNS gene and cell therapy,” stated Jeremy Stigall, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Biologics and Drug Delivery at ClearPoint Neuro. “We look forward to sharing original research, as well as showcasing novel innovations like Maestro and Orchestra, tools we believe will help streamline drug delivery procedures and reduce variability that may lead to sub-optimal delivery of therapeutics to targets in the brain.”

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint® Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in more than 65 sites in North America, Europe, and South America. ClearPoint Neuro is partnered with more than 50 biologics/pharmaceutical companies, academic centers, and contract research organizations, providing solutions for direct CNS delivery of therapeutics in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, more than 6,000 procedures have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services to our customers and partners. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and in the teleconference referenced above concerning the Company’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, the size of total addressable markets or the market opportunity for the Company’s products and services, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, global instability, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and macroeconomic and inflationary conditions; future revenue from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System and other new products offered by the Company; the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System and other new products offered by the Company; the ability of our biologics and drug delivery partners to achieve commercial success, including their use of our products and services in their delivery of therapies; and risks inherent in the research, development, and regulatory approval of new products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before May 15, 2023

