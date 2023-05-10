Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

| Source: Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

Reports Strong Performance with Higher Total Investment Income, Core Investment Income and Net Investment Income Quarter-over-Quarter, While Also Continuing Share Repurchase Program in the First Quarter of 2023

Increases Quarterly Distribution to $0.69 Per Share in the Second Quarter of 2023, Marking the Third Consecutive Quarter of an Increased Stockholder Distribution

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company” or “Portman Ridge”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Total investment income for the first quarter of 2023 was $20.3 million, an increase of $1.7 million as compared to $18.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $3.4 million as compared to $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Core investment income1, excluding the impact of purchase price accounting, for the first quarter of 2023 was $19.3 million, an increase of $1.6 million as compared to $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $4.2 million as compared to $15.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net investment income ("NII") for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.5 million ($0.89 per share), an increase of $1.4 million as compared to $7.1 million ($0.74 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $0.6 million as compared to $7.9 million ($0.82 per share) for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Total shares repurchased in open market transactions under the Renewed Stock Repurchase Program during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were 35,613 at an aggregate cost of approximately $0.8 million.

Subsequent Events

  • Increased stockholder distribution of $0.69 per share for the second quarter of 2023, payable on May 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2023. This is a $0.01 per share distribution increase as compared to the first quarter of 2023 and a $0.06 per share distribution increase as compared to the second quarter of 2022. This also marks the third consecutive quarter of a stockholder distribution increase and the fifth stockholder distribution increase over the last seven quarters.

Management Commentary

  • Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Portman Ridge, stated, “Continuing off the back of strong earnings momentum seen in fiscal year 2022, we are pleased to report yet another strong quarter of financial performance in the first quarter of 2023. Our total investment income, core investment income and net investment income for the first quarter of 2023 all increased in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2023, as we continue to see the impact that rising rates have had in generating incremental revenue from our debt portfolio investments. We believe we are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities that arise from the current market environment by continuing to be selective and resourceful in our investment decision-making. Overall, our strong performance this past quarter has allowed us to raise our dividend for the third consecutive quarter to $0.69 per share and we believe we remain situated to continue to deliver attractive returns to our shareholders throughout 2023.”

Selected Financial Highlights

  • Total investments at fair value as of March 31, 2023 was $539.1 million; when excluding CLO funds, Joint Ventures, and short-term investments, these investments are spread across 28 different industries and 106 different entities with an average par balance per entity of approximately $3.3 million. This compares to $576.5 million of total investments at fair value (excluding derivatives) as of December 31, 2022, comprised of investments in 119 different entities (excluding CLO funds, Joint Ventures, and short-term investments).
  • Weighted average contractual interest rate on our interest earning Debt Securities Portfolio as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was approximately 11.7% and 11.1%, respectively.        
  • Non-accruals on debt investments, as of March 31, 2023, were five debt investments, which compares to four debt investments on non-accrual status as of December 31, 2022 and six debt investments on non-accrual status as of March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, debt investments on non-accrual status represented 0.3% and 1.5% of the Company’s investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively. This compares to debt investments on non-accrual status representing 0.0% and 0.6% of the Company’s investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, as of December 31, 2022 and 0.2% and 1.9% of the Company’s investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, as of March 31, 2022.
  • Net asset value (“NAV”) for the first quarter of 2023 was $225.1 million ($23.56 per share) as compared to $232.1 ($24.23 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Par value of outstanding borrowings, as of March 31, 2023, was $358.3 million with an asset coverage ratio of total assets to total borrowings of 162%. On a net basis, leverage as of March 31, 2023 was 1.39x2 compared to net leverage of 1.49x2 as of December 31, 2022.

1 Core investment income represents reported total investment income as determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, less the impact of purchase price discount accounting in connection with the Garrison Capital Inc. (“GARS”) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (“HCAP”) mergers. Portman Ridge believes presenting core investment income and the related per share amount is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance due to the unique circumstance giving rise to the purchase accounting adjustment. However, core investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for total investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, core investment income should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing Portman Ridge’s financial performance.

2 Net leverage is calculated as the ratio between (A) debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs, less available cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and (B) NAV. Portman Ridge believes presenting a net leverage ratio is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure because it reflects the Company’s financial condition net of $46.1 million and $33.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. However, the net leverage ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for the regulatory asset coverage ratio and other similar information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, the net leverage ratio should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing Portman Ridge’s financial condition.

Results of Operations

Operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended

March 31,		  
($ in thousands) 2023  2022  
Total investment income $20,327  $16,944  
Total expenses  11,798   9,036  
Net Investment Income  8,529   7,908  
Net realized gain (loss) on investments  (3,085)  (5,553) 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments  (5,960)  2,143  
Tax (provision) benefit on realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments  571   (440) 
Net realized and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, net of taxes  (8,474)  (3,850) 
Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Resulting from Operations $55  $4,058  
Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share:       
Basic and Diluted: $0.01  $0.42  
Net Investment Income Per Common Share:       
Basic and Diluted: $0.89  $0.82  
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—Basic and Diluted  9,555,125   9,698,099  

Investment Income

The composition of our investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
  
($ in thousands) 2023  2022  
Interest from investments in debt excluding accretion $14,105  $9,812  
Purchase discount accounting  1,042   1,812  
PIK Investment Income  1,600   1,382  
CLO Income  548   1,634  
JV Income  2,459   2,108  
Service Fees  573   196  
Investment Income $20,327  $16,944  
Less: Purchase discount accounting $(1,042) $(1,812) 
Core Investment Income $19,285  $15,132  

Fair Value of Investments

The composition of our investment portfolio as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 at cost and fair value was as follows:

($ in thousands) March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)		  December 31, 2022 
Security Type Cost/Amortized
Cost		  Fair Value  %(3)  Cost/Amortized
Cost		  Fair Value  %(3) 
Senior Secured Loan $408,665  $392,022   73  $435,856  $418,722   73 
Junior Secured Loan  64,319   50,795   9   65,776   56,400   10 
Senior Unsecured Bond  416   43   0   416   43   0 
Equity Securities  24,345   15,320   3   28,848   21,905   4 
CLO Fund Securities  30,860   19,241   4   34,649   20,453   3 
Asset Manager Affiliates(4)  17,791   -   -   17,791   -   - 
Joint Ventures  74,394   61,701   11   68,850   58,955   10 
Derivatives  31   -   -   31   -   - 
Total $620,821  $539,122   100% $652,217  $576,478   100%

3Represents percentage of total portfolio at fair value
4Represents the equity investment in the Asset Manager Affiliates

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $358.3 million (par value) of borrowings outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 6.4%, of which $108.0 million par value had a fixed rate and $250.3 million par value had a floating rate. This balance was comprised of $79.0 million of outstanding borrowings under the Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, $171.3 million of 2018-2 Secured Notes due 2029, and $108.0 million of 4.875% Notes due 2026.

As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the fair value of investments and cash were as follows:

Security Type March 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
Cash and cash equivalents $11,865  $5,148 
Restricted Cash  34,241   27,983 
Senior Secured Loan  392,022   418,722 
Junior Secured Loan  50,975   56,400 
Senior Unsecured Bond  43   43 
Equity Securities  15,320   21,905 
CLO Fund Securities  19,241   20,453 
Asset Manager Affiliates  -   - 
Joint Ventures  61,701   58,955 
Derivatives  -   - 
Total $585,228  $609,609 

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had unrestricted cash of $11.9 million and restricted cash of $34.2 million. This compares to unrestricted cash of $5.1 million and restricted cash of $28.0 million as of December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $36.0 million of available borrowing capacity under the Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, and no remaining borrowing capacity under the 2018-2 Secured Notes.

Interest Rate Risk

The Company’s investment income is affected by fluctuations in various interest rates, including LIBOR and prime rates.

As of March 31, 2023, approximately 89.2% of our Debt Securities Portfolio at par value were either floating rate with a spread to an interest rate index such as LIBOR or the prime rate. 77.4% of these floating rate loans contain LIBOR floors ranging between 0.50% and 2.00%. We generally expect that future portfolio investments will predominately be floating rate investments.

In periods of rising or lowering interest rates, the cost of the portion of debt associated with the 4.875% Notes Due 2026 would remain the same, given that this debt is at a fixed rate, while the interest rate on borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility would fluctuate with changes in interest rates.

Generally, the Company would expect that an increase in the base rate index for floating rate investment assets would increase gross investment income and a decrease in the base rate index for such assets would decrease gross investment income (in either case, such increase/decrease may be limited by interest rate floors/minimums for certain investment assets).

  Impact on net investment income from
a change in interest rates at:		 
($ in thousands) 1%   2%   3%  
Increase in interest rate $1,579   $3,158   $4,738  
Decrease in interest rate $(1,579)  $(3,158)  $(4,727 ) 

Conference Call and Webcast

We will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss our first quarter 2023 financial results. To access the call, stockholders, prospective stockholders and analysts should dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 4553626.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company’s website www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations. The webcast can also be accessed by clicking the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v8f43d5t. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

About BC Partners Advisors L.P. and BC Partners Credit

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over €40 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades. Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. Since inception, BC Partners has completed 117 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of €149 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity fund. For more information, please visit www.bcpartners.com.

BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The matters discussed in this press release, as well as in future oral and written statements by management of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, that are forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and include, but are not limited to, projected financial performance, expected development of the business, plans and expectations about future investments and the future liquidity of the Company. We generally identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “outlook”, “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

Important assumptions include our ability to originate new investments, and achieve certain margins and levels of profitability, the availability of additional capital, and the ability to maintain certain debt to asset ratios. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a projection or forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (2) expected synergies and savings associated with. merger transactions effectuated by the Company; (3) the ability of the Company and/or its adviser to implement its business strategy; (4) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (5) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions, including but not limited to the impact of inflation; (6) the impact of increased competition; (7) business prospects and the prospects of the Company’s portfolio companies; (8) contractual arrangements with third parties; (9) any future financings by the Company; (10) the ability of Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (11) the Company’s ability to fund any unfunded commitments; (12) any future distributions by the Company; (13) changes in regional or national economic conditions, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their impact on the industries in which we invest; and(14) other changes in the conditions of the industries in which we invest and other factors enumerated in our filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and other SEC filings. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Contacts:
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor
New York, NY 10022
info@portmanridge.com

Jason Roos
Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com
(212) 891-2880

The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
lcati@equityny.com
(212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro
vferraro@equityny.com
(212) 836-9633

PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)		  December 31, 2022 
      
ASSETS     
Investments at fair value:     
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (amortized cost: 2023 - $485,106; 2022 - $518,699)$447,048  $483,698 
Non-controlled affiliated investments (amortized cost: 2023 - $77,393; 2022 - $75,196) 75,713   73,827 
Controlled affiliated investments (cost: 2023 - $58,322; 2022 - $58,322) 16,361   18,953 
Total Investments at Fair Value (cost: 2023 - $620,821; 2022 - $652,217)$539,122  $576,478 
Cash and cash equivalents 11,865   5,148 
Restricted cash 34,241   27,983 
Interest receivable 3,777   4,828 
Receivable for unsettled trades 690   1,395 
Due from affiliates 1,376   930 
Other assets 2,558   2,724 
Total Assets$593,629  $619,486 
LIABILITIES     
2018-2 Secured Notes (net of discount of: 2023 - $1,181; 2022 - $1,226)$170,107  $176,937 
4.875% Notes Due 2026 (net of discount of: 2023 - $1,585; 2022 - $1,704; net of deferred financing costs of: 2023 - $756; 2022 - $818) 105,659   105,478 
Great Lakes Portman Ridge Funding LLC Revolving Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of: 2023 - $1,024; 2022 - $1,107) 77,976   90,893 
Payable for unsettled trades 845   1,276 
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,937   4,614 
Accrued interest payable 4,937   3,722 
Due to affiliates 1,301   900 
Management and incentive fees payable 3,761   3,543 
Total Liabilities$368,523  $387,363 
NET ASSETS     
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 common shares authorized; 9,927,289 issued, and 9,556,356 outstanding at March 31, 2023, and 9,916,856 issued, and 9,581,536 outstanding at December 31, 2022$96  $96 
Capital in excess of par value 736,207   736,784 
Total distributable (loss) earnings (511,197)  (504,757)
Total Net Assets$225,106  $232,123 
Total Liabilities and Net Assets$593,629  $619,486 
Net Asset Value Per Common Share$23.56  $24.23 


PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
   For the Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2023  2022 
INVESTMENT INCOME      
Interest income:      
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $14,846  $12,667 
Non-controlled affiliated investments  849   591 
         Total interest income $15,695  $13,258 
Payment-in-kind income:      
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments(1) $1,527  $1,126 
Non-controlled affiliated investments  73   256 
         Total payment-in-kind income $1,600  $1,382 
Dividend income:      
Non-controlled affiliated investments $1,384  $945 
Controlled affiliated investments  1,075   1,163 
    Total dividend income $2,459  $2,108 
Fees and other income:        
       Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $573  $196 
          Total fees and other income $573  $196 
Total investment income $20,327  $16,944 
EXPENSES      
Management fees $1,953  $2,135 
Performance-based incentive fees  1,808   1,678 
Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs  6,332   3,344 
Professional fees  603   845 
Administrative services expense  671   847 
Other general and administrative expenses  431   187 
         Total expenses $11,798  $9,036 
NET INVESTMENT INCOME $8,529  $7,908 
Realized And Unrealized Gains (Losses) On Investments:      
Net realized gains (losses) from investment transactions      
      Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $(3,085) $(3,670)
      Non-controlled affiliated investments  -   212 
      Derivatives  -   (2,095)
        Net realized gain (loss) on investments $(3,085) $(5,553)
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:      
      Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $(3,057) $829 
      Non-controlled affiliated investments  (311)  117 
      Controlled affiliated investments  (2,592)  (1,245)
      Derivatives  -   2,442 
        Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments $(5,960) $2,143 
Tax (provision) benefit on realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments $571  $(440)
Net realized and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, net of taxes $(8,474) $(3,850)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $55  $4,058 
Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share:      
Basic and Diluted: $0.01  $0.42 
Net Investment Income Per Common Share:      
Basic and Diluted: $0.89  $0.82 
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—Basic and Diluted  9,555,125   9,698,099 

1) During the period ended March 31, 2023, the Company received $301 thousand of non-recurring fee income that was paid in-kind and included in this financial statement line item.