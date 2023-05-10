Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will conduct its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday May 17 at the company’s headquarters, 2980 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, Virginia. The official meeting also will be webcast beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern time at http://investor.northropgrumman.com. An audio replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website for two weeks.



To be admitted to the meeting in person, shareholders will need to provide proof of stock ownership as of the record date and a form of photo identification. Shareholders whose brokers hold their shares in “street name” will need to provide proof of beneficial ownership of Northrop Grumman common stock (such as a brokerage statement). Shareholders may not use or bring any recording devices into the meeting. If you are planning to attend the meeting in-person, please check the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com for any information about meeting rules or other attendance requirements.

Your vote matters. All shareholders, whether or not planning to attend the meeting in person, are encouraged to vote promptly in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual shareholders meeting.

