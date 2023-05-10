Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at two upcoming in-person investor conferences.



CICC Healthcare Industry Forum 2023

One-on-one & group meetings: May 17, 2023

Location: Shanghai

Citi APAC Healthcare Conference 2023

One-on-one & group meetings: May 18, 2023

Location: Hong Kong



About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CART™ technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.