MasterCraft Launches ‘Surf to Save Lives’ Campaign Supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

MasterCraft’s ‘Surf to Save Lives’ Campaign Dedicated to Raising Awareness and Funds

to Support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Former Professional Wakeboarder and Childhood Cancer Survivor Alexa Score

Named Official Spokesperson for ‘Surf to Save Lives’ Campaign

VONORE, Tenn., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, the world’s best-selling towboat boat brand five years running, today announced a partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and the launch of its ‘Surf to Save Lives’ campaign benefitting St. Jude. The two Tennessee-based organizations have joined forces with the goal of bringing together the boating community to raise awareness and support the work of St. Jude in researching and treating childhood cancer and other catastrophic pediatric diseases.

Through the shared commitment of enriching the lives of families and making memories possible, MasterCraft’s and St. Jude’s joint effort around the Surf to Save Lives campaign will allow boaters from all over the country to do what they love, while raising money for a good cause. From now until October 1, 2023, MasterCraft will donate $1 for every minute of on-water activity logged on the MasterCraft app, with a maximum donation of $75,000. Boaters can raise funds while enjoying their favorite tow sports like wakeboarding, water-skiing or wakesurfing. This fundraising and awareness campaign is not limited to only MasterCraft owners. Any boat owner can participate by simply downloading the MasterCraft app and logging their towing time.

“We’re proud to partner with St. Jude and announce our Surf to Save Lives campaign, as the program provides us with the opportunity to make a real difference by raising funds and increasing awareness for a worthy cause,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings. “Boating is a family-oriented activity, and we felt there was a great opportunity to engage the greater boating community by asking them to log their behind-the-boat time to raise funds and help families in need all around the country.”

Former professional wakeboarder, TV host, and MasterCraft Ambassador Alexa Score will serve as the spokesperson for the Surf to Save Lives campaign.

“As a survivor of childhood leukemia, a type of blood cancer, this cause is near and dear to my heart,” said Score. “Having benefited from life-saving medical care myself, I am proud to be involved in this campaign and to combine my love of watersports with the opportunity to contribute to the vital work being done by St. Jude to help kids with cancer. I hope everyone joins me by downloading the MasterCraft Connect app and getting out on the water to help us help St. Jude carry out its mission.”

While the entire campaign will run between May and October, MasterCraft will host additional St. Jude Surf to Save Lives activations around the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament (ACC) in Lake Tahoe, CA on July 12-16. Prominent celebrities and attending guests can join MasterCraft on the water to log their activity time and raise money for St. Jude. Throughout the entirety of the campaign, MasterCraft dealerships across the country will also host on-water demo days, providing consumers with an opportunity to experience the latest MasterCraft models and partake in Surf to Save Lives.

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%. St. Jude provides customized care for some of the world's sickest children regardless of their race, ethnicity, beliefs, or ability to pay. And families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—so they can focus on helping their child live.

In addition to the company’s contribution through the Surf to Save Lives campaign, MasterCraft employees can make a pledge to St. Jude through an Employee Giving Program.

For more information about MasterCraft and the Surf to Save Lives campaign please visit https://www.mastercraft.com/stjude . Make sure to follow MasterCraft and Alexa Score on Instagram.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer, sickle cell disease, and other life-threatening disorders. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. To learn more, visit stjude.org, read St. Jude Progress blog, and follow St. Jude on social media at @stjuderesearch.

