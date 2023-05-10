Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Spearheads Team REal Heart to Raise Heart-Health Awareness

San Diego, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, was recognized as a San Diego Woman of Impact nominee for spearheading Team REal Heart, which raised $32,600 and collected a campaign total of 39,800 points. More importantly, throughout the campaign, the five regions of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego) provided CPR training, critical heart-health training, and risk awareness for thousands of its agents and employees.

Over a nine-week period, Martha and Team REal Heart raised the funds and completed multiple projects that earned the team 7,200 impact points, for their campaign total of 39,800.

Had to take action

When Martha learned that one in four women will suffer from coronary heart disease in their lifetimes, she knew she had to take action. A busy executive, Martha decided becoming an advocate for heart health awareness was a calling she could not resist. Martha quickly assembled an enthusiastic team and fully leaned into this challenge.

As a result, Team REal Heart was created and is comprised of real estate professionals whose mission is to share the symptoms of heart disease, when and how to get tested, and steps anyone can take to protect themselves and loved ones.

Throughout the nine-week campaign, Team REal Heart raised $32,600 for the American Heart Association, and completed several team activities, which ultimately helped them achieve an impressive social media reach of more than 20,000. The process all began in fall 2022, when Martha was invited to meet three women from the Association. At the time, she was not looking to take on any projects, but within the first five minutes, she learned the statistic about how one in four women will suffer from coronary heart disease, and how heart disease kills more women than all cancers combined. She had no idea that 350,000 adults suffer from heart attacks in the U.S. each year, and that women are far less likely than men to receive CPR after cardiac arrest.

Compelled to make a difference

“In the last 18 months, I had lost two male friends/co-workers and a dear girlfriend to fatal and sudden heart attacks,” Martha said. “Additionally, one of our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Vice Presidents and my brother were diagnosed and treated for high-risk heart disease requiring stents to be placed in their arteries. I felt a tremendous tug at my heart and an overwhelming feeling that this request from the American Heart Association was happening for a reason. I felt compelled to use our platforms to try to make a difference.”

Closely working with Martha on her awareness efforts is Executive Assistant Ashley Cruz. “Team REal Heart incorporates our intention – that we will pour our hearts into this initiative and our industry, with the ‘RE’ in our name standing for real estate,” Ashley said.

“We are raising awareness through all channels of communication. We have engaged thousands of followers on social media with statistics about heart disease and advice on seeking medical attention as soon as symptoms strike. The nine-week campaign has ended, but we will continue the conversation around the importance of heart health in Southern California.”

Multiple projects completed

Since its founding in February, Team REal Heart completed multiple projects, including:

A kick-off week in which Martha shared her introduction video on social media.

A Take Charge of Your Health Week, where Martha completed and documented her first-ever stress test. In addition, the team shared the Association’s simple ways to practice gratitude.

Educating how mental health and stress can have an impact on heart health.

In honor of International Women's Day, women from Team REal Heart created a video sharing their mission and who inspired them to join the Team.

CPR Awareness Week, to focus on the importance of Hands-Only CPR through a video on three steps anyone can take to ensure they are prepared to perform Hands-Only CPR on all.

Hosting multiple CPR & AED (automated external defibrillator) trainings in person, in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, with professional instructors, such as San Diego Project Heart Beat.

“Raising as much awareness as we possibly could, and educating as many people about heart health and CPR and AED training was not a challenge I accepted lightly,” Martha said. “But I knew that our network would be incredibly supportive, and would benefit from this important initiative for heart health. We will continue to advocate for as long as it is needed.”

Martha’s advice to anyone wanting to get involved is to get educated. Team REal Heart’s No. 1 priority has been to spread awareness. Martha shared she is significantly more knowledgeable and informed on cardiovascular diseases and heart health than she was just a few months ago, and is truly grateful for this opportunity to spread awareness. She invites everyone to follow her on Facebook and Instagram at @marthabhhscalifornia to stay up to date on the latest news and educational resources.

“I personally find that practicing daily gratitude helps me reduce stress, which ultimately helps reduce my risk of heart disease, and makes me a better person. There is no downside,” Martha said.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2022, our expert agents assisted in more than 8,000 client transactions for over $13.7 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

Attachment