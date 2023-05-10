Tecogen Announces First Quarter 2023 Results



Revenues of $ 5.4 million

WALTHAM, MA , May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $5.4 million and net loss of $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to revenues of $7.4 million, and a net profit of $0.1 million in 2022. We used $0.3 million in cash from operations during the quarter and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.6 million.

“Although we saw revenue decline towards the end of 2022, in Q1 2023 we saw revenue increase 35% compared to Q4 2022. Our sales pipeline for products is expanding so we are optimistic of continued and sustained improvements to the top line. In the past month, we have added significantly to recurring service revenues as a result of the Aegis service transaction and are starting to see tremendous customer interest for the air-cooled chiller. During the conference call, I will discuss in more detail our progress against our objectives," commented Abinand Rangesh, Tecogen's Chief Executive Officer.

Key Takeaways

Net Income (Loss) and Earnings Per Share

Net loss in Q1 2023 was $1.5 million compared to net income of $0.1 million in Q1 2022, a decrease of $1.6 million, primarily due to lower Products and Services margin and increased operating expense. EPS was $(0.06)/share and $0.00/share in Q1 2023 and Q1 2022, respectively.





Income from Operations

Loss from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $1.4 million compared to income from operations of $81 thousand for the same period in 2022, a decrease of $1.5 million. The loss from operations in Q1 2023 was due to decreased revenues and margin combined with increased operating expenses.





Revenues

Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $5.4 million compared to $7.4 million for the same period in 2021, a 27.7% decrease. Product revenue was $1.7 million in Q1 2023 compared to $3.9 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of 56.6%, primarily due to decreased sales of cogeneration and chiller units. Services revenue was $3.1 million in Q1 2023 compared to $2.9 million in the same period in 2022, an increase of 7.5%. Energy Production revenue was $534 thousand in Q1 2023 compared to $582 thousand in the same period in 2022, a decrease of 8.3% due to seasonality.



Gross Profit

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.1 million compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross margin reduced to 38.9% in the first quarter compared to 41.6% for the same period in 2022. The decline in gross profit margin was driven by the product mix and service margins. In particular, as supply chain constraints for engines eased, we performed a significant number of engine replacements in the quarter so Service margin was lower than usual.





Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by 17.7% to $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $3.0 million in the same period in 2022. There were significant marketing costs associated with the launch of the air-cooled chiller in Q1 2023 and the operating costs in Q1 2022 were favorably impacted by the gains on the disposal of assets and corresponding reversal of the unfavorable contract liability associated with the asset.





Adjusted EBITDA(1) was negative $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $154 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and the extinguishment of debt. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

Conference Call Scheduled for May 11, 2023, at 9:30 am ET

Tecogen will host a conference call on May 11, 2023 to discuss the first quarter results beginning at 9:30 am Eastern time. To listen to the call please dial (877) 407-7186 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen First Quarter 2023 earnings call. Please begin dialing 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. The earnings press release will be available on the Company website at www.Tecogen.com in the "News and Events" section under "About Us." The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To view the associated slides, register for and listen to the webcast, go to https://ir.tecogen.com/ir-calendar. Following the call, the recording will be archived for 14 days.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback, dial (877) 660-6853 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations and use Conference Call ID#: 13672659.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,150 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecopower, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Ultera and NetZero Greens are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and on our Form 8-K, under “Risk Factors”, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh

P: 781-466-6487

E: Abinand.Rangesh@tecogen.com

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,629,103 $ 1,913,969 Accounts receivable, net 6,758,360 6,714,122 Employee retention credit 46,148 713,269 Unbilled revenue 1,788,902 1,805,330 Inventories, net 11,862,782 10,482,729 Prepaid and other current assets 265,019 401,189 Total current assets 22,350,314 22,030,608 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 1,290,228 1,407,720 Right of use assets 1,084,033 1,245,549 Intangible assets, net 947,885 997,594 Goodwill 2,406,156 2,406,156 Other assets 164,815 165,230 TOTAL ASSETS $ 28,243,431 $ 28,252,857 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 4,167,461 3,261,952 Accrued expenses 2,240,523 2,384,447 Deferred revenue, current 2,108,082 1,115,627 Lease obligations, current 646,805 687,589 Unfavorable contract liability, current 223,230 236,705 Total current liabilities 9,386,101 7,686,320 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 231,969 371,823 Lease obligations, net of current portion 496,526 623,452 Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion 535,706 583,512 Total liabilities 10,650,302 9,265,107 Stockholders’ equity: Tecogen Inc. shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,850,261 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 24,850 24,850 Additional paid-in capital 57,428,356 57,351,008 Accumulated deficit (39,771,577) (38,281,548) Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders’ equity 17,681,629 19,094,310 Non-controlling interest (88,500) (106,560) Total stockholders’ equity 17,593,129 18,987,750 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 28,243,431 $ 28,252,857

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Revenues Products $ 1,710,136 $ 3,939,481 Services 3,136,173 2,917,280 Energy production 533,509 581,562 Total revenues 5,379,818 7,438,323 Cost of sales Products 1,212,568 2,644,756 Services 1,737,602 1,366,752 Energy production 337,739 336,027 Total cost of sales 3,287,909 4,347,535 Gross profit 2,091,909 3,090,788 Operating expenses General and administrative 2,792,483 2,473,903 Selling 520,070 501,091 Research and Development 229,102 140,135 Gain on disposition of assets — (33,945) Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability — (71,375) Total operating expenses 3,541,655 3,009,809 Income (loss) from operations (1,449,746) 80,979 Other income (expense) Other income (expense), net 830 (14,150) Interest expense (415) (828) Unrealized gain on investment securities — 37,497 Total other income (expense), net 415 22,519 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,449,331) 103,498 Provision for state income taxes 22,638 3,930 Consolidated net income (loss) (1,471,969) 99,568 Income attributable to the non-controlling interest (18,060) (10,159) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (1,490,029) $ 89,409 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.06) $ — Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.06) $ — Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,850,261 24,850,261 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,850,261 25,028,616





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (1,490,029) $ 89,409 Interest expense, net 415 828 Income taxes 22,638 3,930 Depreciation & amortization, net 105,920 107,061 EBITDA (1,361,056) 201,228 Gain on disposition of assets — (33,945) Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability — (71,375) Stock based compensation 77,348 95,707 Unrealized gain on investment securities — (37,497) Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,283,708) $ 154,118

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets and extinguishment of debt), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)