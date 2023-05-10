Sébastien Boire-Lavigne is appointed Chief Technology Officer at D-BOX

English French

MONTREAL, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce the nomination of Sébastien Boire-Lavigne as Chief Technology Officer. As an integral part of the management team and reporting to the President and Chief Executive Officer, he will be responsible for the organization’s technological needs, engineering and the innovation department. Sébastien is replacing Robert Desautels, who is taking a new role as Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. They have been working together since October 2022 to ensure a full transition of technological activities.

“Sébastien has nearly three decades of experience in international technology management and development. He is also diligent, methodical and has the business acumen necessary to deploy future products in line with the strategic development we foresee at D-BOX over the next few years,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX.

Prior to joining D-BOX, Sébastien served as Chief Operations Officer at Cognibox. Prior to that, he worked for more than 20 years at XMedius Solutions, where he held several positions and was responsible for the development of fax over IP technology, for which he holds several patents. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Polytechnique Montréal and an executive MBA in organizational leadership from Concordia University.

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

