Element Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, confirmed today that all nine nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 1, 2023 were elected as directors at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023 (the “Meeting”), with each director receiving strong support as demonstrated by the results below. A total of 336,603,435 common shares (approximately 85.78% of the outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



“We would like to acknowledge and thank our shareholders, both for the excellent voter turnout of over 85% of shares voted and also for their continued support as evidenced by the voting percentages at the Meeting,” said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Element. “Element’s growth strategy is clear and has demonstrated strong performance to date. We remain committed to continuing to deliver this success into the future.”

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below:

Votes for % for

(of votes cast) Votes withheld % withheld

(of votes cast) David F. Denison 325,642,747 97.11% 9,679,801 2.89% Virginia Addicott 333,188,472 99.36% 2,134,076 0.64% Andrew Clarke 333,187,006 99.36% 2,135,542 0.64% Laura Dottori-Attanasio 335,067,518 99.92% 255,030 0.08% G. Keith Graham 332,827,325 99.26% 2,495,223 0.74% Joan Lamm-Tennant 312,846,394 93.30% 22,476,154 6.70% Rubin J. McDougal 333,187,271 99.36% 2,135,277 0.64% Arielle Meloul-Wechsler 330,360,073 98.52% 4,962,475 1.48% Andrea Rosen 330,768,368 98.64% 4,554,180 1.36%

In addition, shareholders approved an advisory resolution (say on pay) on executive compensation with 96.82% of votes cast in favour of the resolution, and approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent auditors.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, see Element’s Report of Voting Results filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

