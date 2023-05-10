ISC Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 10, 2023 in Regina, Saskatchewan.



A total of 12,125,176 Class A Limited Voting Shares were represented at the Meeting, being 68.5 per cent of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Limited Voting Shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters, including the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor for the ensuing year, the election of its Board of Directors and approval of unallocated options under the Company’s stock option plan.

Director Voting

The following three members of the Board were appointed by the Lieutenant Governor In Council of the Province of Saskatchewan in lieu of Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan (CIC) voting its shares on any resolution to elect directors, as provided for in The Information Services Corporation Act: Joel Teal, Doug Emsley and Amber Biemans.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of the remaining seven directors are provided in the table below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Votes Withheld Roger Brandvold 6,695,460 99.93 4,716 0.07 Tony Guglielmin 6,691,135 99.87 9,041 0.13 Iraj Pourian 6,693,335 99.90 6,841 0.10 Laurie Powers 6,693,185 99.90 6,991 0.10 Jim Roche 6,693,160 99.90 7,016 0.10 Heather D. Ross 6,695,210 99.93 4,966 0.07 Dion E. Tchorzewski 5,902,746 88.10 797,430 11.90

Auditor Appointment

Detailed results of the vote to appoint Deloitte LLC as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration are provided in the table below:

Resolution Votes for % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration 12,122,776 99.98 2,400 0.02

Approval of Unallocated Options Under the Company’s Stock Option Plan

Detailed results of the vote for the approval of unallocated options under the Company’s stock option plan are provided in the table below:

Resolution Votes for % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Approval of Unallocated Options Under the Company’s Stock Option Plan 11,271,093 92.96 854,083 7.04

The Company has filed a report of the results of matters voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

