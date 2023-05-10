ADRP Announces Rebranding, Becomes the Association for Blood Donor Professionals

Washington, DC, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADRP, the international division of America’s Blood Centers, today announced an extensive rebranding effort reflecting the organization’s growth and expanded offerings to support blood donor professionals worldwide. As part of this effort, the organization has evolved to become ADRP: The Association for Blood Donor Professionals and now has a new logo. ADRP has grown to include more members from more countries around the world, supporting more than 3,000 blood banking professionals in 57 countries as they seek to expand donation worldwide.

“Our rebranding reflects ADRP’s growth and the increased resources we are providing to blood donor professionals at blood centers around the world,” said Amanda Farrell, president of ADRP. “From the COVID pandemic to supply chain shortages to staff recruiting challenges, this is a time of immense change for the blood community. ADRP is changing with it to ensure blood donor professions have the support they need to thrive and make blood donation a priority in every community worldwide.”

“ABC recognized the unique and important role of ADRP when we joined forces seven years ago this month,” said Kate Fry, CEO of America’s Blood Centers. “Since that time, ADRP has grown to support an increasing number of blood donor professionals around the globe at a time when education and collaboration are needed the most. This milestone moment reflects the value of ADRP to communities, blood centers, and individuals worldwide.”

ADRP is an association of blood donor professionals that provides educational opportunities, networking, and resources to more than 1,000 global members. It seeks to empower blood donor professionals by providing a forum for creativity, innovation, collaboration, and development as they make blood donation a priority in every community worldwide. For more information, visit www.ADRP.org.

Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers. Its member organizations operate more than 600 blood collection sites providing close to 60 percent of the U.S., and a quarter of the Canadian, blood supply. These blood centers serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities across North America. All ABC U.S. members are licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.

These organizations joined forces in May 2016 to better provide educational opportunities to professionals committed to supporting blood donation both nationally and internationally. Leveraging skills sets, infrastructure, and financial strength has allowed both organizations to thrive in a changing and dynamic environment.

