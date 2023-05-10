Stella-Jones Reports Director Election Results

English French

MONTREAL, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced its director election results following its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”), held this morning.



All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2023 were elected to the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes for Votes Against # % #

% Robert Coallier 46,253,996 96.55 1,651,809 3.4 Anne E. Giardini 46,249,960 96.55 1,654,145 3.5 Rhodri J. Harries 47,763,845 99.70 141,960 0.3 Karen Laflamme 47,023,668 98.16 882,137 1.8 Katherine A. Lehman 46,644,295 97.37 1,259,810 2.6 James A. Manzi, Jr. 46,982,583 98.07 923,222 1.9 Douglas Muzyka 45,392,314 94.75 2,513,491 5.2 Sara O’Brien 46,480,540 97.02 1,425,265 3.0 Simon Pelletier 45,507,082 94.99 2,398,723 5.0 Éric Vachon 47,768,209 99.71 137,596 0.3

Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 91.72% approval.

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX : SJ) is North America’s leading producer of pressure-treated wood products. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles and North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also provides industrial products, which include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers and coal tar-based products. Approximately 70%-75% of the Company’s sales are typically derived from these infrastructure-related product categories. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing the Canadian market through its national manufacturing and distribution network. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit: www.stella-jones.com.

