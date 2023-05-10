Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023 was elected.



The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Number of Votes FOR Number of Votes AGAINST Percentage of Votes FOR Carol T. Banducci 178,525,903 978,744 99.46 % Igor A. Gonzales 176,437,305 3,067,340 98.29 % Sarah B. Kavanagh 175,951,738 3,552,909 98.02 % Carin S. Knickel 175,191,043 4,313,604 97.60 % Peter Kukielski 176,517,867 2,986,779 98.34 % George E. Lafond 178,129,907 1,374,739 99.23 % Stephen A. Lang 169,074,782 10,429,864 94.19 % Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla 173,946,065 5,558,581 96.90 % Colin Osborne 178,740,817 763,828 99.57 % David S. Smith 175,957,239 3,547,406 98.02 %

