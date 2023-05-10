La-Z-Boy Furniture Store in Davenport Offers Full Range of Comfortable Furniture with Interior Design Services

Davenport, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor, a furniture store in Davenport, IA, and serves the Quad Cities area, is offering a full range of furniture, coupled with the assistance of their interior design professionals to ensure that homeowners can achieve their dream home. They provide the design services free of charge and this begins with a free consultation with a La-Z-Boy Interior Designer in-store, at home, or virtually. In this consultation, it is possible for the homeowner and designer to create a custom-tailored room plan that reflects the customer’s own personal style, preferences, and budget.

After coming up with the custom room plan, the customer can check out the wood finishes, swatches, and the three-dimensional renderings of the designed room to allow better visualization of what the room would look like after the completion of the project. Once the customer has approved all of the details, the interior designer will take care of the ordering, setup, and the final reveal.

Those who are interested in achieving their dream rooms and want to use the design services provided by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor can take a look at the La-Z-Boy designers who are featured on their website. Important details about the educational and work background are provided and they can also take a look at the room transformations, favorite tips, and design stories of each particular designer.

They want to assure customers that the interior design services are really offered free of charge. All of the planning, presentation, and coordination that a customer would usually pay a professional interior designer for are offered 100 percent free from La-Z-Boy. They customer will only need to pay for the furniture and any delivery charges. Homeowners who want to maintain some of the old furniture can also do so because the interior designers are experienced and trained in combining old and new furniture to provide that unique look that the customer is looking for.

A spokesperson for La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor explains, “Our Certified Design Experts are trained to listen to your needs and aspirations right from the start. They work right alongside you, offering suggestions based on your budget and their extensive knowledge of La-Z-Boy products. But, the customer always has final approval.”

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor offers a broad variety of furniture alternatives, including recliners, beds, chairs, sofas, dressers, nightstands, chests, dining tables, mirrors for the bedroom, dining chairs, barstools, and dining storage. Such a wide range of choices can be quite confusing for those who are trying to find the proper furniture for their home. That is why they have a team of designers who can offer a free consultation. They will provide several recommendations based on their extensive experience and knowledge regarding the La-Z-Boy products and what they believe are the most appropriate for the customer’s budget, but the customer will always make the final choices. For those who want to obtain some ideas about possible designs, they have a number of photographs of designs, including: Magazine-Worthy Style, Contemporary Condo, Family Style Fun, Eco Chic, California Dreaming, and more.

Launched in 1927, La-Z-Boy is the originator of the concept of a reclining chair that has become a household name and has now over 2,300 retail outlets in the US. Established in 2008, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor in Davenport delivers the same brand of well-loved and familiar in-home furniture and accessory items and services for the Quad Cities area. This store has a 25,000 sq ft warehouse and is the top La-Z-Boy store in the Midwest according to sales volume, attaining a year-on-year record sales growth since it was founded.

Those who would like to know more about the wide range of furniture and the services for interior design that they are offering can visit the La-Z-Boy Davenport website or contact them on the telephone or through email. The store is open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday; and from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sundays.

