IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago Explains Why Ketamine Can Offer Hope for Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD)

Chicago, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago has explained why ketamine can offer hope from individuals suffering from treatment-resistant depression (TRD). TRD is a kind of depression where antidepressants and psychotherapy are not as effective as for most people. For people with TRD, the symptoms may only improve slightly or not at all and keep, or they may improve but keep on returning. Ketamine given in low doses has been found to offer fast relief of TRD, with the effect lasting for days to weeks. Responses rates reaching as high as 70 percent have been noted in clinical trials involving the use of regular infusions.

A spokesperson for IV Solution & Ketamine Centers says, “Ketamine is an FDA approved medication that was synthesized in 1962 and was approved for use as an anesthetic medication in 1970. It is a blocker of the cellular NMDA receptor, a neural receptor for glutamate that has proved to play a significant role in major depression, chronic pain syndromes, fibromyalgia and other ailments. It is also known to have potent anti-inflammatory properties and is known to stimulate neuronal growth, synaptogenesis, and neuroplasticity. It is a Schedule III drug and should only be used and administered by a skilled licensed anesthesiologist, nurse anesthetist, or trained physician.”

The side effects of the ketamine infusions that they provide in low doses in their protocols have been observed to be minimal. These many include nausea, mild drowsiness, and higher blood pressure but they only last for one to two hours. They will also routinely provide medication to prevent nausea. Less typical side effects include agitation or vivid dreams but these can be regulated by making adjustments to the dosage. Most important of all, there is no indication that low dose ketamine infusion provided at the frequency employed for the treatment of mood disorders can result into an addiction or dependence on ketamine. Those who want to know more about IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago can check out their Twitter page.

Oral antidepressant medications have been found to be only effective in around 60 percent of patients and have side effects like reduced sexual drive, weight gain, increased suicidal ideation, fatigue, GI problems, and cognitive and emotional dulling. On the other hand, ketamine has been found to offer relief for TRD in up to 80 percent of patients. Ketamine has minimal side effects and these are usually gone within a few hours after the infusion. In addition, ketamine is effective within minutes to hours while oral antidepressants may take one month or even longer before they take effect. Furthermore, with the guidance of the patient’s mental health provider or physician, it is possible to stop using the other medications as the ketamine treatment progresses.

The differences may be explained by taking a look at how ketamine works compared to the typical antidepressant medication. Antidepressants are typically selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which means they offer relief for depression by increasing the levels of serotonin, which is a chemical messenger that carry signals between neurons. In contrast, ketamine works by building more synapses or connections between the brain cells. Studies have found that these connections are fewer in people suffering from depression.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago offers IV treatment for TRD, fibromyalgia, PTSD, chronic pain, anxiety, OCD, and more. The ketamine center is headed by Dr. Bal Nandra, who received his training at the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care and has almost 20 years of experience in a clinical setting. The team is made up of registered nurses who are experienced in ketamine infusion and licensed therapists and technicians who collaborate with the patient’s mental health professional or primary care physician to ensure continuity of care and to optimize the treatment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQjVkoqDjwk

Those who are interested in learning more about IV ketamine therapy for TRD and other related conditions can visit the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website at https://chicagoivsolution.com or contact them through the telephone or by email.

###

For more information about IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, contact the company here:



IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago

Bal Nandra, M.D.

(844) 948-6337

b.nandra@chicagoivsolution.com

712 N Dearborn St

Chicago, IL 60654