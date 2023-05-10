David Hochberg Offers Expertise to Assist Veterans with VA Mortgage

Northbrook, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northbrook, Illinois -

David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender, based in Northbrook, IL, is offering his expertise to help veterans, service members, and eligible spouses obtain home financing through the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The home funding made available is through private financing companies, like banks and home financing providers, but it is the VA that guarantees a part of the home financing. This enables the financing companies to provide better terms for the home funding agreement, including no down payment, lower interest rates, and no penalties for early payment.

It is important to note that many customers have indicated their satisfaction with the services they have received from Team Hochberg. They currently have surpassed 400 reviews on Google and have an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. In a recent review, the customer gave them five stars and said, “While in a quest to become a first-time homeowner, I first filled couple of online forms that give you an estimate of how much of a loan I can be given. Figures that I got were not inspiring. Did a research and decided to give the Team Hochberg a try. David (Schaff), (after initial questioning) gave me figures that were much more inspiring. Throughout the steps of the loan process David was very professional. He delivered on the final step of funding and made our home-owner dream a reality. Thank you David in particular and thank you the whole team in general. Outstanding.”

VA home financing has several advantages compared to other alternatives for home funding. In general, the funding can be provided for the veterans, service members, and eligible spouses without the need for a down payment. This is a clear benefit for the home buyer who will not need to have a substantial amount of funds to apply for VA home funding. It significantly makes it easier to buy a home. Meanwhile, to ensure that those who are eligible for VA home funding can apply easily and without hassle, David Hochberg and his team can provide their help. More about David Hochberg can be obtained from his Twitter page.

Another important benefit of VA home financing is that the interest rates will be lower compared to other sources of funding. This means lower monthly payments, which make it easier on the budget. A third advantage is that the closing costs will be lower. Also, the home funding agreement will not require the purchase of private mortgage insurance (PMI), further reducing the financial burden of the home buyer. Finally, this VA benefit is offered as a lifetime benefit, which means that veterans, service members, and surviving spouses may be able to use the VA guarantee not just once.

David Hochberg and his team can also use their expertise to assist those who want to refinance their home as a way to obtain better interest rates or cash in on their home’s equity. One option for refinancing is the VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL). The VA IRRRL offers low-cost refinancing and may not even require credit underwriting, income verification, or an appraisal. However, it is only available to veterans with a VA home financing contract. The other alternative is the VA Cash-Out, which enables qualified homeowners to receive some cash from their home’s equity as a result of the refinancing, as long as there are no outstanding VA financing contracts.

David Hochberg’s team that provides assistance on the home financing needs of home buyers, is powered by Homeside Financial, which has been originating home financing since 2000 and is licensed to provide their services all throughout the country. Team Hochberg helps to make the process of getting home financing easier through their dedicated in-house support staff, underwriters and closing department. They will provide the necessary assistance to efficiently process and close the funding deal in just a number of days. Homeside Financial is currently at number 34 in the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America in the Spring 2022 issue of Mortgage Executive Magazine.

Those who would like to get more information on home financing, refinancing and related services can visit the David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender website or contact him through the phone or via email. They can also read the latest news article on David Hochberg.

###

For more information about David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender, contact the company here:



David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender

David Hochberg

(855) 563-2843

dhochberg@gohomeside.com

3100 Dundee Rd Suite 906

Northbrook, Illinois 60062