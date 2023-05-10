CANCELLED: UnitedAg's Agricultural Health Challenge Sunday, May 21st at Toro Park in Salinas, CA

Salinas, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANCELLED - SALINAS, CA - Sunday, May 21st UnitedAg’s Ag Health Community Challenge at Toro Park in Salinas, California.

It is with much regret that we inform you of the Ag Health Challenge event cancelation. The event will be rescheduled for later this fall.

Maribel Ochoa, UnitedAg's Event Coordinator said, "It is unfortunate to cancel the Ag Challenge community health event. In light of the rain and flooding our community has faced over the past couple of months, it makes most sense to postpone our event while our industry recovers. In the meantime, we will continue to provide virtual and in-person resources to help maintain a healthy and vibrant industry."

As more information is available, we’ll be sure to communicate with share it on our website unitedag.org and our social pages.

Thank you again for helping us share this communication with the broader agricultural community.

Cordially,

Evelyn Mendoza

UnitedAg

Website: www.unitedag.org

Email: evmendoza@unitedag.org

Cell: 714.615.5583

