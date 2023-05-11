The Humanized Mice Model Market size was valued at USD 95.72 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 188.57 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.54% from 2022 to 2030.| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Humanized Mice Model Market size was valued at USD 95.72 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 188.57 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.54% from 2023 to 2030. To maintain the physiological expression and modulation of the human gene inserted into the mouse genome, the model necessitates precise risk assessment and exhaustive analysis. To determine the optimal expression and functionality of the human protein in a mouse environment, the structure and accuracy of the mouse and human genes and proteins are analyzed. In biomedical research, including cancer biology, regenerative medicine, human hematopoiesis, infectious diseases, transplantation, and autoimmunity, humanized rodent models are utilized.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

Application Outlook:

Regional Analysis:

North America holds the majority share, accounting for 41.5% revenue of the global humanized mouse models market in 2022. This large share is due to increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical companies and increased biomedical research. Presence of prominent market players in the region and developments in the pharmaceutical and research sectors are likely to be the main drivers.

According to recent research publications, rat and mouse models cover 99.3% of mammals used in 16 large US organizations. Therefore, high consumption rates of these models in these regions fuel revenue growth. North America has witnessed tremendous technological advances that have led to the development of transgenic mice, knock-in mice, and knock-out mice.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 9.54% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 188.57 Million

Humanized Rat Models By Application Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutions By Industries Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others By Companies Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

Axen

rans Genic Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

HuMurine Technologies

Champions Oncology Inc.

Trans Genic Inc.

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Others Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Drivers and Restraints:

Drivers

The humanized mouse model market is poised to rise due to the increasing demand for personalized medicines designed using animal models, especially mouse models. Human tissues are transplanted into immunodeficiency models and disease manifestations are registered. Then, to find the most suitable treatment, the model is treated with various drugs or gene therapy to provide suitable or customized drugs to the patient, increasing the factors that will influence the global market.

Challenges

Despite numerous drivers, the high cost of humanized models is one of the major impediments limiting their use in trials, as humanized models used in trials can cost thousands of dollars even for a single patient. Additionally, using humanized models in government-funded basic research is too costly, which may challenge regional market growth.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

Axen

rans Genic Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

HuMurine Technologies

Champions Oncology Inc.

Trans Genic Inc.

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Others.

By Type

Humanized Mouse Models

Humanized Rat Models

By Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutions

By Industries

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

BFSI

IT and telecom

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

