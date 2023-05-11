Flight Data Recorder Market Anticipated to Notice Prominent Growth of USD 2,484,963.92 Thousand By 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Outlook

BERLIN, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flight Data Recorder Market study formulated by Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed analysis of the influential trends prevailing in this business sphere. The Flight Data Recorder market analysis report comprises a complete analysis of the market with key players, applications, types, and regions. This global market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It gives an in-depth knowledge of what the recent developments are, product launches are, while also keeping track of recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, and competitive research in the global market industry. It provides guidelines for the planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The significant Flight Data Recorder marketing report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global flight data recorder market is expected to reach a value of USD 2,484,963.92 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The global flight data recorder market report also comprehensively covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements.

A flight data recorder is an electronic recording device installed in the aircraft to simplify the investigation of aviation incidents and accidents. The flight data recorder is also called a misnomer black box in the global industry. In an aircraft, two different forms of flight recorders are installed; one is a flight data recorder which preserves the current history through the recording of several parameters collected in the box, and meanwhile, the second one is a cockpit voice recorder which conserves the current data of the sounds in the cockpit, together with the conversation of the pilots.

Moreover, the data recording in flight requires various electronic and electric components segmented based on their function and type. However, different types of aircraft have different recording devices, different recording times, and different types of installation involvement. These different types of recording data are used for different purposes involving defense, commercial and personal.

The flight data recorder market has been evolving the aviation and aircraft industry toward safety. Furthermore, aircraft modernization programs are further anticipated to propel the growth of the flight data recorder market. Moreover, a rise in the demand for situational alertness is further estimated to cushion the growth of the flight data recorder market. On the other hand, the rise in aircraft deliveries worldwide, the upsurge in air traffic, and the adoption of high-tech commercial aviation technologies have been major driving factors. Although, the rising travel demand, increasing supportive government policies, and usage of UAVs have been helping the market to thrive at a greater pace.



OPPORTUNITY

RISING AIR TRAVEL DEMAND IN EMERGING MARKETS

Emerging countries have invested in refining their airport infrastructure to accommodate the rise in air travel. This includes constructing new airports, expanding existing airports, and upgrading airport technology and services to improve efficiency and passenger experience. This is increasing adoption of air travel in emerging economies which is expected to be an opportunity for the growth of the flight data recorder market.

The most prominent players in the Flight Data Recorder market include.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Safran

Honeywell International Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Leonardo DRS

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Teledyne Controls LLC

AstroNova, Inc.

SECO S.p.a.

FLIGHT DATA SYSTEMS

AERTEC

SLN Technologies

AMETEK. Inc.

Flight Data Vision

HR Smith Group of Companies

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Aversan Inc.

Latitude Technologies Corporation

LX navigation d.o.o.

niron-sys

uavnavigation.com

Recent Development

In November 2022, Leonardo DRS announced the merger closing of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. This merger will help the company to become a combined public company. This will help the company to enhance its business expansion and be aligned with fast growing segments of the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") which will support its revenue growth.

In June 2022, Safran announced a joint investment of about USD 6.32 thousand with Sintermat. This investment will help the company to enhance the business through the technology to support airplane and helicopters, which will enhance the product portfolio and attracts new customers to strengthen the market share for the company

Key Industry Drivers:

RISE IN AIRCRAFT DELIVERIES ACROSS THE WORLD

The rising demand for international deliveries across the globe has been creating the demand for deliveries through aircraft. The requirement of frequent monitoring of the flights has been necessary to schedule the perfect delivery system. This has created a demand for data recorders in the aircraft industry. Thus, the rise in aircraft deliveries worldwide is expected to be one of the major driving factors for the flight data recorder market.

UPSURGE IN AIR TRAFFIC

The demand for the global aviation industry to support various business operations. Moreover, this will increase the number of airplanes, creating huge traffic for the industry. This will create the need for proper monitoring and scheduling systems for aircraft to avoid accidents. Thus, an upsurge in air traffic is expected to be the major driving factor for the flight data recorder industry .

Flight Data Recorder Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The regions covered in the flight data recorder market report are Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Countries covered in the global region are U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, New Zealand, Philippines, Vietnam, and rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, South Africa, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America.

Europe is expected to grow in the global flight data recorder market. As a result, the market is expanding due to the rising demand for flight safety and monitoring facilities with respective increases in tourism and commercial delivery services across the region.

Key Market Segments Covered in Flight Data Recorder Industry Research

By Type

Flight Data Recorder (FDR)

Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR)

Quick Access Recorder (QAR)

By Component

Memory Unit

Electronic Controller Board

Input Devices

Signal Beacon

Aircraft Type

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Rotorcrafts

Business Jets

Turboprop

Function

Parametric Flight Data

Record Flight Crew Audio

Data Link Communication

Recording Time

Above 20 Hours

2 – 20 Hours

Up to 2 Hours

Installation Type

New Installation

Retrofit

Platform

Manned Aerial

Recording Media

Solid State Flight Recorder

Magnetic Tape

End User

Civil & Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Helicopter

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Flight Data Recorder Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Flight Data Recorder Market, By Type Global Flight Data Recorder Market, By Component Global Flight Data Recorder Market, By Aircraft Type Global Flight Data Recorder Market, By Function Global Flight Data Recorder Market, By Recording Time Global Flight Data Recorder Market, By Installation Type Global Flight Data Recorder Market, By Recording Media Global Flight Data Recorder Market, By End User Global Flight Data Recorder Market, By Platform Global Flight Data Recorder Market, By Region Global Flight Data Recorder Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

