Flash News: OKX Wallet Enables Users to Create Profile Picture NFTs with AI, NFT Marketplace Launches BTC Machines Airdrop Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 11, 2023.

OKX Wallet Enables Users to Create PFP NFTs with AI on Mobile App

OKX Wallet has launched a new feature that enables users to create PFP, or "profile picture", NFTs with AI on its mobile app. To celebrate, OKX NFT Marketplace debuted its "AI Robot NFT Creative Contest" on May 10 at 12:00 pm (UTC). The contest invites users to create NFTs using AI for a chance to win a share of a prize pool worth 10,000 USDT. Further details can be found here.



OKX Wallet's new feature allows users to input prompts based on their surroundings, facial characteristics, colors and aesthetics - among other factors - to generate custom NFTs. This addition aims to offer users a new and easy way to express their creativity and become NFT artists.



With the new AI PFP feature, each user can generate 10 prompts per day. Users can choose between 27 art styles and mint their NFTs free of charge via the "Lazy Minting" feature, which requires buyers to pay gas fees during sales - rather than users paying them during creation. In addition, users can upload a reference image and select the weight of influence of different factors to create similar NFTs.



OKX Wallet is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.



OKX and BTC Machines Partner to Launch Airdrop Campaign on NFT Marketplace



OKX NFT Marketplace has partnered with BTC Machines, the largest and most active ecosystem within the Bitcoin Ordinals community, to launch an airdrop campaign called 'BTC Machine Giveaway Raffle'. The campaign offers users the chance to receive 326 NFT airdrops from BTC Machine's collection of digital artifacts*.



To participate in the airdrop campaign, users must create and verify their OKX Wallet and ensure they have a minimum balance of 0.001 BTC. Qualified participants will be automatically entered into a 'Giveaway Raffle' for the chance to receive BTC Machine NFTs. The campaign started on May 11 at 12:00 (GMT+8), and results will be announced on OKX's Twitter and website on May 18. For further details, click here.



This announcement comes after OKX's NFT Marketplace and Wallet became the first multi-chain platform to support the viewing and transfer of Bitcoin Ordinals.



*Airdrop rewards include: 1 x BTC Machine, 1 x Operator, 1 x Survivor, 3 x Virus, 20 x Hack Stick, 50 x Lands, 50 x Iron Gears, 100 x Wooden Gears and 100 x TNT.

