Kenmare Resources plc
(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)
11 May 2023
Board Update - Notification under Listing Rule 9.6.11(3)
Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, announces that the Company’s Board of Directors has designated Mette Dobel, in place of Graham Martin, as the Non-Executive Director with responsibility for engagement with the workforce. This change takes effect immediately.
