Laura Laamanen appointed Chief Commercial Officer and member of Corporate Management Group at SATO

SATO Corporation

Stock exchange release, 11 May 2023 at 9:30 am





Laura Laamanen, MA, has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Corporate Management Group at SATO Corporation effective 11 May 2023. Laamanen has been Director, Marketing and Communications at SATO since 2021.



As Chief Commercial Officer, Laamanen will be responsible for the renting of homes to private and corporate customers, SATO’s marketing and communications, and digital customer experience development. The commercial organisation at SATO employs around 50 professionals in the fields of sales, marketing, communications and business development. Laura Laamanen reports to President and CEO Antti Aarnio.



“Laamanen has a solid track record in the successful development of marketing, communications and the digital customer experience, and also perspectives into a holistic commercial view. Her experience will support the implementation of SATO’s strategy and the further improvement of the customer experience we provide,” SATO President and CEO Antti Aarnio says.



“Customer experience enhancement, particularly on digital platforms, along with responsibility and sustainability in rental housing are at the very core of SATO’s strategy. I am very much looking forward to further opportunities to work together with SATO colleagues as well as our stakeholders,” notes Chief Commercial Officer Laura Laamanen.





CV Laura Laamanen

born 1972, education: Master of Arts

with SATO since 2021



Key work experience:

SATO Corporation: Director, Marketing and Communications, 2021–2023

OP Financial Group: Business Lead, Digital Sales, 2016−2021

NearMe Services: CMO, 2014−2016

Wunderman Helsinki: Client Service Director, 2011−2014

Blyk Services: Brand and Design Lead, Brand Manager, 2011−2006

Satama Interactive: Client Manager, 2002−2006

Benefon: Regional Manager, 1998−2002



Members of SATO Corporation’s Corporate Management Group from 11 May 2023:



Antti Aarnio, President and CEO

Arto Aalto, Executive Vice President, Investments

Markku Honkasalo, Chief Financial Officer

Laura Laamanen, Chief Commercial Officer

Elina Vaurasalo. Executive Vice President, Housing Business





For more information please contact:



SATO Corporation, Antti Aarnio, President and CEO, phone +358 201 344 200, antti.aarnio@sato.fi

Sato Corporation, Laura Laamanen, Chief Commercial Officer, phone +358 400 312 612, laura.laamanen@sato.fi







SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

In 2022, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 291.2 million, operating profit EUR 198.9 million and profit before taxes EUR 151.9 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion. www.sato.fi

