Suominen – transfer of the company’s own shares

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)





Following the decision taken at Suominen’s Annual General Meeting on April 3, 2023, Suominen has transferred on May 10, 2023 21,949 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of the remuneration of the Board. According to the decision taken at the Annual General Meeting, 25% of the annual remuneration is paid in the company’s shares.

After the transfer, the company holds a total of 566,760 treasury shares.

The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were communicated in a stock exchange release on April 3, 2023.



