Carpets and Rugs Market to reach USD 49.52 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.7 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Pune, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Carpets and Rugs Market ”. The total global market size for the “Carpets and Rugs Market” was valued at USD 35.90 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 49.52 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 35.90 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 49.52 Bn CAGR 4.7 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Carpets and Rugs Products Type, Application, Material, Distribution Channel, Price Point and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187345

Carpets and Rugs Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report presents an overview of the Carpets and Rugs Market shares, and major dynamics including drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities of the market. The report provides a regional and country-level analysis of the Carpets and Rugs Market. The carpets and Rugs Market report covers the market size and CAGR. The report provides market dynamics including market size, value, volume, revenue, sales, and other key responsible factors related to the Market. Every segment of the industry is evaluated on the basis of growth rate and share of the market. The key market companies by region, along with their revenue, financial status, and technical developments are analyzed for understanding the competitive landscape of the market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Carpets and Rugs Market size. SWOT was used to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the carpet and rugs industry.

Carpets and Rugs Market Overview

Carpet and Rugs are used for decorative textiles normally made of a thick material and now usually intended as a floor covering. In cold winter seasons, it helps to keep the feet warm due to its silk, material, and wool material form as well as its use to decorate the household living room with decorative purposes.

Growing the popularity of Carpets and Rugs due to their various styles availability to influence the market

Carpets and rugs are mostly used for decoration and to prevent moist flooring. The growth of disposable income and changing lifestyles and development in homes such as renovation, smart homes, etc. are primary factors, which are expected to drive the market growth. Digital printing technology and available features like colors and different patterns are driving the market for a long period. The eco-friendly and organic carpets and rugs demand is a fuelling trend across the world and is expected to boost industry growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187345

North America held the largest global Carpets and Rugs Market share in 2022

The regional Carpets and Rugs Market growth is driven by the adoption of smart homes, high-standard living people, and renovation as well as remodelling activities. Globalization and an increase in consumer interest in interior decoration, transportation and construction activities, and environment-free carpets are expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

Carpets and Rugs Market Segmentation

Based on the Product Type, the Tufted Carpets and Rugs segment is to dominate the market over the forecast period. Its perfect features and characteristics drive the segment growth. These rugs provide better comfort and beauty for the home. It is easy to available, affordable and various shapes as well as sizes, and colors are available in the market. Such factors are expected to drive the segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the Application, the residential segment held the largest market share with 60 % in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This segment growth is driven by the increasing demand for home décor products across the world. It is used to strengthen the aesthetic appeal of a room and sound & thermal insulation.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/187345

By Products Type:

• Woven

• Tufted

o Loop Pile

o Cut Pie

• Knotted

• Needle-Punched

• Flat-Weave

• Hooked

• Other

By Application:

• Residential

o Houses

o Apartments

o Condominium

o Other

• Commercial

o Hotels

o Shopping complexes

o Retail

o Offices

o Cinemas

o Mosques

• Automotive applications

o Car

o Mats

o Flooring

By Material

• Nylon

• Wool

• Silk

• Polyester

• Triexta

• Acrylic

• Polypropylene

• Other

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

By Price Point

• Premium

• Medium

• Economy

Carpets and Rugs Key Players include:

• Mohawk Industries, Inc.

• Shaw Industries Group Inc.

• Genie Carpet Manufacturers

• Royalty Carpet Cleaning & Flooring

• Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

• Beaulieu International Group

• Engineered Floors LLC

• Milliken & Company

• Lowe's

• Taekett

• Home Depot

• Interface, Inc.

• Dixie Group, Inc.

• Orientals Weavers

• Tai Ping

• Victoria PLC

• Saif Carpets Pvt. Ltd

• Genie Carpet Manufacturers

• KarpetsbyRKS

• Marwar Carpets International

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187345

Key questions answered in the Carpets and Rugs Market are:

What are Carpets and Rugs?

What was the Carpets and Rugs Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected carpet and Rugs Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the carpet and Rugs Market?

What are the key benefits of the Carpets and Rugs Market?

What are the new trends in Carpets and Rugs?

Which segment dominated the Carpet and Rugs Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Carpets and Rugs Market?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Carpets and Rugs Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Carpet and Rugs Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Carpet and Rugs Market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the carpet and Rugs Market?

Who are the key players in the Carpets and Rugs Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Application, Material, Distribution Channel, Price Point and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is a leading Consumer Goods and Services research firm that has also published the following reports:

Outdoor Flooring Market : The total market size was valued at USD 17.71 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 27.40 Bn. The growth of new constructions, renovations, & retrofitting operations for buildings & infrastructure is expected to drive market growth.

Leather Goods Market : The total market size was valued at USD 288.02 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 466.04 Bn. The increasing number of high-net-worth people is expected to drive market growth.

Flooring Market : The total market size was valued at USD 411.92 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 661.51 Bn. Increasing demand for flooring in residential construction is expected to drive market growth.

Artificial Turf Market : The total market size was valued at USD 3.6 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 6.93 Bn. The growth of construction activities and sports programs are expected to drive market growth.

Tile Adhesives and Stone Adhesives Market : The total market size was valued at USD 4.44 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 8.34 Bn. The increasing demand for tile and stone adhesives in the developing construction sector is expected to drive market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic Industries, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified Type estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.