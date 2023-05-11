Global Advanced Plastics Recycling Market to 2040: Advanced Chemical Recycling Technologies are now Being Developed by Around 130 Companies

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Plastics Recycling 2023-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced recycling technologies that utilize heat or chemical solvents to recycle plastics into new plastics, fuels or chemicals are a key strategy for solving the global plastic problem.
Advanced chemical recycling technologies are now being developed by around 130 companies worldwide, and capacities are increasing. Companies including ExxonMobil, New Hope Energy, Nexus Circular, Eastman, Encina are planning to build large plastics recycling plants.
As well as complementing traditional mechanical recycling, advanced recycling offers benefits such as widening the range of recyclable plastic options, producing high value plastics (e.g. for flexible food packaging) and improving sustainability (using waste rather than fossil fuels for plastics production).
Report contents include:
- Overview of the global plastics and bioplastics markets.
- Market drivers and trends.
- Advanced plastics recycling industry developments 2020-2023.
- Capacities by technology.
- Market maps and value chain.
- In-depth analysis of advanced plastics recycling technologies.
- Advanced plastics recycling technologies covered include:
- Pyrolysis
- Gasification
- Dissolution
- Depolymerisation
- Emerging technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 CLASSIFICATION OF RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES
3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 Global production of plastics
3.2 The importance of plastic
3.3 Issues with plastics use
3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics
3.4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics
3.4.2 Novel bio-based plastics
3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics
3.5.1 Biodegradability
3.5.2 Compostability
3.6 Plastic pollution
3.7 Policy and regulations
3.8 The circular economy
3.9 Plastic recycling
3.9.1 Mechanical recycling
3.9.1.1 Closed-loop mechanical recycling
3.9.1.2 Open-loop mechanical recycling
3.9.1.3 Polymer types, use, and recovery
3.9.2 Advanced chemical recycling
3.9.2.1 Main streams of plastic waste
3.9.2.2 Comparison of mechanical and advanced chemical recycling
4 THE ADVANCED PLASTICS RECYCLING MARKET
4.1 Market drivers and trends
4.2 Industry developments 2020-2023
4.3 Capacities
4.4 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology
4.5 Global market by recycling process
4.6 Chemically recycled plastic products
4.7 Market map
4.8 Value chain
4.9 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced chemical recycling processes
4.10 Market challenges
5 ADVANCED RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES
5.1 Applications
5.2 Pyrolysis
5.2.1 Non-catalytic
5.2.2 Catalytic
5.2.2.1 Polystyrene pyrolysis
5.2.2.2 Pyrolysis for production of bio fuel
5.2.2.3 Used tires pyrolysis
5.2.2.3.1 Conversion to biofuel
5.2.2.4 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes
5.2.3 SWOT analysis
5.2.4 Companies and capacities
5.3 Gasification
5.3.1 Technology overview
5.3.1.1 Syngas conversion to methanol
5.3.1.2 Biomass gasification and syngas fermentation
5.3.1.3 Biomass gasification and syngas thermochemical conversion
5.3.2 SWOT analysis
5.3.3 Companies and capacities (current and planned)
5.4 Dissolution
5.4.1 Technology overview
5.4.2 SWOT analysis
5.4.3 Companies and capacities (current and planned)
5.5 Depolymerisation
5.5.1 Hydrolysis
5.5.1.1 Technology overview
5.5.1.2 SWOT analysis
5.5.2 Enzymolysis
5.5.2.1 Technology overview
5.5.2.2 SWOT analysis
5.5.3 Methanolysis
5.5.3.1 Technology overview
5.5.3.2 SWOT analysis
5.5.4 Glycolysis
5.5.4.1 Technology overview
5.5.4.2 SWOT analysis
5.5.5 Aminolysis
5.5.5.1 Technology overview
5.5.5.2 SWOT analysis
5.5.6 Companies and capacities (current and planned)
5.6 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies
5.6.1 Hydrothermal cracking
5.6.2 Pyrolysis with in-line reforming
5.6.3 Microwave-assisted pyrolysis
5.6.4 Plasma pyrolysis
5.6.5 Plasma gasification
5.6.6 Supercritical fluids
5.6.7 Carbon fiber recycling
5.6.7.1 Processes
5.6.7.2 Companies
6 COMPANY PROFILES (144 company profiles)
7 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
- Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc.
- Agilyx
- Alpha Recyclage Composites
- Alterra Energy
- Ambercycle, Inc.
- Anellotech, Inc.
- Anhui Oursun Resource Technology Co., Ltd
- APChemi Pvt. Ltd.
- APK AG
- Aquafil S.p.A.
- ARCUS Greencycling GmbH
- Arkema
- Axens SA
- BASF
- Bcircular
- BioBTX B.V.
- Biofabrik Technologies GmbH
- Blest (Microengineer Co., Ltd.)
- Blue Cycle
- BlueAlp Technology
- Borealis AG
- Boston Materials LLC
- Braven Environmental, LLC
- Brightmark
- Cadel Deinking S.L.
- Carbios
- Carboliq GmbH
- Carbon Fiber Recycling LLC
- Cassandra Oil AB
- CIRC
- Chian Tianying
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Clariter
- Clean Planet Energy
- Corsair Group International
- Covestro
- CreaCycle GmbH
- CuRe Technology BV
- DePoly SA
- Dow Chemical Company
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Eco Fuel Technology, Inc
- Ecopek S.A.
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Encina Development Group, LLC
- Enerkem, Inc.
- Enval
- Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte Ltd
- Equipolymers GmbH
- Evonik Industries AG
- Evrnu
- Extracthive
- ExxonMobil
- Fairmat
- Fulcrum BioEnergy
- Futerro
- Fych Technologies
- Garbo S.r.l.
- GreenMantra Technologies
- Gr3n SA
- Handerek Technologies
- Honeywell
- Indaver nv
- InEnTec, Inc.
- INEOS Styrolution
- Infinited Fiber Company Oy
- Ioncell Oy
- Ioniqa Technologies B.V.
- Itero Technologies
- Jeplan, Inc.
- Khepra
- Klean Industries
- Lanzatech
- Loop Industries, Inc.
- Lummus Technology LLC
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Mint Innovation
- Microwave Chemical Co. Ltd.
- MolyWorks Materials
- Mote, Inc
- Mura Technology
- Nanya Plastics Corporation
- NatureWorks
- Neste Oyj
- New Hope Energy
- Nexus Circular LLC
- Next Generation Group (NGR)
- Novoloop
- Olefy Technologies
- Orlen Unipetrol Rpa S.r.o.
- Osterreichische Mineralolverwaltung (OMV)
- PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad
- Plastic Energy Limited
- Plastic2Oil, Inc.
- Plastogaz SA
- Polycycl
- Polynate
- PolyStyreneLoop
- Polystyvert, Inc.
- Poseidon Plastics
- Premirr Plastics, Inc.
- Pryme BV
- PureCycle Technologies
- Pyrowave
- Qairos Energies
- QuantaFuel ASA
- Recenso GmbH
- Recyc'ELIT
- ReNew ELP
- Re:newcell
- Renew One
- Repsol
- Resiclo Oy
- revalyu Resources GmbH
- ReVital Polymers, Inc.
- Rittec Umwelttechnik GmbH
- Sabic
- Saperatec GmbH
- Scindo
- SCG Chemicals
- Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Shell
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Shuye Environmental Technology
- Sierra Energy
- SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sulzer Chemtech AG
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Sweet Gazoil
- Synova
- Synpet Technologies
- Technisoil Industrial
- Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd.
- TotalEnergies
- Toyo Styrene Co., Ltd.
- Trinseo
- Triple Helix
- Uflex
- Valoren
- Vartega Inc.
- Velocys
- Versalis SpA
- Worn Again Technologies
- Xycle
