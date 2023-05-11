Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market to Hit US$ 4.06 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest Growth Plus Reports study, the global healthcare supply chain outsourcing market is projected to reach US$ 4.06 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 5.34%. The study examines major growth strategies, market dynamics and prospects, rivalry, changing market environment, market size, data and forecasts, and significant investment regions.

The increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient healthcare services will drive market revenue growth.

Technological advancements will drive demand for healthcare supply chain outsourcing.

North America dominates the global healthcare supply chain outsourcing market.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 2.54 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 4.06 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.34% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Service, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

An increase in demand for cost-effective and efficient healthcare services, as well as a demand for high-quality healthcare at affordable prices will drive the revenue growth of healthcare supply chain outsourcing market. Furthermore, cost reductions associated with supply purchasing, transportation, and warehousing are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud-based services into healthcare supply chain outsourcing are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global healthcare supply chain outsourcing market from four perspectives: Service, End User, and Region.

Service Segmentation: Based on the service, the global healthcare supply chain outsourcing market is segmented into order management, manufacturing management, sustainability services, inventory management, transport management, and others. The transport management segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is a crucial component of healthcare supply chain outsourcing since it ensures the delivery of medical supplies and equipment to hospitals and clinics.



End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global healthcare supply chain outsourcing market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, distributors and retailers, and others. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominates the market because outsourcing healthcare supply chain management can lead to significant cost savings, increased efficiency, and a greater emphasis on core competencies.

Based on the region, the global healthcare supply chain outsourcing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, & the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global healthcare supply chain outsourcing market with the largest revenue share of the market. the presence of significant pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, the growing need for cost-effective manufacturing solutions, the increased usage of innovative technology in the healthcare industry, and favorable government efforts and regulations favoring healthcare outsourcing are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

The prominent players operating in the global healthcare supply chain outsourcing market are:

Stanley Security Solutions Inc.

CenTrak Inc.

AiRISTA Flow Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc.

INFOR INC.

Nebula Surgical Pvt. Ltd

Siemens Healthcare AG

Accenture PLC

Sonitor Technologies Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Tyco International Ltd

The healthcare supply chain outsourcing market is competitive with a number of global corporations. Leading players invest in technological advancements, research and development, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Avery Dennison Smartrac launched its AD Minidose U9 RAIN RFID inlay for pharmaceutical applications in February 2022, unleashing significant RFID value for asset management in the lab, pharmacies, and the healthcare industry.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health introduced AR-powered pill packets with a QR code in July 2022, providing simple and ground-breaking paperless access to drug-related information. Patients can now engage with the drug information on the medicine box by simply scanning a QR code.

