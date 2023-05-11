Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size to Touch USD 4,523.7 Million, Attaining a CAGR of 3.90% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Managed Pressure Drilling Market Information by Technology, Tool, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030", By 2030”, the managed pressure drilling market can expect to touch a valuation of USD 4,523.7 million, while amassing a CAGR of 3.90% between 2022 and 2030.

Managed Pressure Drilling Market Overview

Deep offshore gas and oil wells are where controlled pressure drilling is most frequently used. Because oil and gas are such highly volatile chemicals, the extraction process calls for safety precautions. The controlled pressure drilling industry offers simulation programs in a carefully supervised setting that enables businesses to draw the appropriate inferences. The most effective and secure drilling techniques are these systems, which drive market expansion. Offshore projects typically have significant technical restrictions and are challenging to drill. The controlled pressure drilling industry is expanding on a global scale and will reach its peak in the next years.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the managed pressure drilling market are

Schlumberger Limited

Air Drilling Associates Inc.

Beyond Energy

Weatherford International

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Ensign Energy Services

AFGlobal

Halliburton Inc.

Enhanced Drilling Services

National Oilwell Varco

Oilserv

For the consolidation of their industry position, major controlled pressure drilling businesses are concentrating on adopting a variety of activities, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnership agreements. Increased investment in research efforts and the creation and introduction of new items to the market are a few of the other initiatives.

Managed Pressure Drilling Market COVID 19 Analysis

The oil and gas industry has been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 epidemic. The crisis disrupted the world's financial and commodity markets, which led to a sharp decline in demand and impeded business activities and supply chains. Oil and gas businesses all over the world were forced to halt their exploration projects and services as nations prepared to go into lockdown to combat the epidemic. According to the International Energy Agency, the demand for oil is anticipated to fall by 23.1 million BPD in the second quarter and 29 million BPD by April 2020. Additional challenges included the Russian-Saudi oil price conflict brought on by COVID-19, which curtailed output and resulted in losses.

Managed Pressure Drilling Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2030: USD 4,523.7 million

2032: Significant Value CAGR during 2023-2032 3.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Tool, Application Key Market Opportunities Growing Shale Production Key Market Drivers Rising Deep Water And Ultra-Deep-Water Exploration And Drilling Operations Rising Technical Developments For Drilling High-Pressure High-Temperature (HPHT) Wells





Managed Pressure Drilling Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The demand for cutting-edge drilling technology has expanded as a result of the amazing growth of exploration activities worldwide. Managed pressure drilling (MPD) technologies have historically assisted operators in "threading the needle" into constrained drill windows, enabling them to finish some of the world's most difficult wells using return flow control drilling. All well types, however, can use the MPD to increase drilling efficiency, control wellbore stability, and enhance kick detection and management in the competitive drilling environment of today. In every drilling scenario, the downhole pressure is crucial, and MPD enables operators to control bottom-hole stresses to enhance drilling performance.

Rising investment in the exploration and production of large quantities of hydrocarbons to meet the world's energy needs is anticipated to be one of the key factors driving up demand globally. The sector is also anticipated to benefit from ongoing exploration from undeveloped wells and the application of geological studies to find new reservoirs with the capacity to sustainably supply oil output for a longer length of time.

The ocean floor holds a large portion of the world's potential hydrocarbon reserves. To successfully find and produce oil and gas, the hydrocarbon sector has developed methods suitable for offshore environments. Because of increased expenditures in the subsea oil & gas industry and the rising need for energy, oil output from the offshore sector is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate throughout the projected period.

The managed pressure drilling market expansion is being fueled in part by the rising investment in the offshore industry. The World Investment Report states that from USD 61.5 billion in 2018, investments in new offshore sites climbed to USD 93.3 billion in 2019. As a result, the developing offshore investment environment is fueling demand for drilling services and expanding the managed pressure drilling market.



Market Restraints:

In order to reduce carbon emissions, which have the potential to harm the market, numerous governments and organizations have set significant goals for the development of renewable energy. Various governments are also working to cut their dependency on fossil fuels and encourage the adoption of low-emission technologies. For instance, the International Renewable Energy Agency demonstrated in April 2022 that despite global uncertainty, renewable energy has continued to increase significantly. This would be a huge hindrance to the worldwide market in the long run.

Managed Pressure Drilling Market Segmentation

By Tools

Non-return valves (NRV), rotating control devices (RCD), and choke manifold systems are the key tools considered in the MRFR review study.

By Technology

The technology segmentation consists of dual gradient drilling, return flow control drilling, constant bottom hole pressure drilling, and mud cap drilling.

By Application

The market segments are onshore and offshore, depending on the application.

Managed Pressure Drilling Market Regional Insights

Three-quarters of the market share is held by North America. North America's market revenue in 2017 was approximately USD 1801.9 million, and the projected CAGR is 4.15%. In the same year, Europe owned 16.10 percent of the global market share, while Asia-Pacific held 27.65 percent.



By 2035, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that shale gas will supply half of the country's domestic gas. As long as businesses spend consistently and take into account the rising price of oil and gas, the number of unconventional natural gas wells in the nation is anticipated to increase until 2040. This is a key factor in the rising demand for drilling services in the area, especially managed pressure drilling.

With so many untapped reserves, Asia Pacific has the fastest-developing managed pressure drilling market. The area has one of the most promising markets and a promising future. The enormous need for infrastructure, the explosive growth of the population, the rise of the maritime and aviation industries, among other factors, all contribute to the rising need for hydrocarbons. To address the enormous demand for oil and gas, India and China make significant investments in finding new oil and gas sources. Additionally, the market is anticipated to rise as a result of the annual increase in drilling to satisfy the hydrocarbons' exponential demand.

