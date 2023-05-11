Ammunition Market is Projected to Reach Valuation of 29.96 Billion by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ammunition market is set to gain momentum from the increasing usage of 9mm cartridge as compared to the other calibers. It is mainly occurring because of the ongoing technological advancement, as well as its ability to perform in a versatile way. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Ammunition Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the global market size was USD 25.46 billion in 2019 is projected to reach USD 29.96 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.71% during the forecast period from 2020 – 2027.

The ammunition market is a part of the larger firearms industry. It includes manufacturers, distributors, and retailers who produce and sell ammunition for a variety of firearms. The market is affected by various factors such as government regulations, military and law enforcement demand, and consumer demand for recreational and sporting activities.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ammunition-market-103481

List of Key Players Profiled in the Ammunition Market Report:

BAE Systems (The U.K)

CBC Global Ammunition (Brazil)

Denel SOC Ltd (South Africa)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

Nammo AS (Norway)

Nexter group KNDS (France)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Olin Corporation (The U.S.)

Poongsan Corporation (South Korea)

RAUG Group (Switzerland)

Thales Group (France)

Vista Outdoor, Inc. (The U.S.)

Report Scope and Segmentation-

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 1.71% 2027 Value Projection USD 29.96 billion Market Size in 2019 USD 25.46 Billion Historical Data 2016- 2018 No. of Pages 156 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product

By Caliber

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Ammunition Market Growth Drivers Growing Personal Safety Concerns and Increasing Shooting Ranges is Propelling Market Growth Political Conflicts, Geopolitical Tensions, and Cross Border Issues in Various Countries to Drive Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ammunition-market-103481

Highlights of This Report:

In-depth information regarding the growth drivers, trends, and barriers.

Insights of the top companies operating in the market.

Extensive analysis of all the segments presents in the market, as well as their shares.

Elaborate details about the competitive landscape including investments, novel product launches, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, contracts, and strategic collaborations.

Segment-

Military & Homeland Security Segment to Lead Stoked by Military Modernization Initiatives

In terms of application analysis, the market is bifurcated into military & homeland security and civil & commercial. Amongst these, the military & homeland security segment held 65%ammunition market share in 2019. It is likely to remain at the forefront in the coming years backed by the rising demand for munitions from the military forces worldwide owing to increasing upgradation initiatives, cross border conflicts, and political unrest in various countries.

Drivers & Restraints-



Increasing Political Unrest to Accelerate Growth

Ammunitions are majorly utilized in rifles, shotguns, and handguns with a wide range of calibres. The rising cases of mass shooting, as well as increasing terrorist activities are further resulting in the need for personal safety. It is thereby surging the demand for handguns worldwide. Apart from that, the increasing number of shooting ranges for recreational and sports activities would augment the ammunition market growth during the forecast period. Besides, the rising political unrest, increasing fear owing to stringent gun control norms, and expansion of the shooting range industry would contribute to the growth of the market.

Many Countries Ban Sales of Ammunition Owing to Covid-19 Pandemic

As per our research, in the U.S., the sales of ammunition and guns have surged since March 2020. Amongst the consumers, many of them are first-time gun buyers who fear of the sudden change in social order owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the other gun buyers are tensed about the fact that the U.S. government may implement stringent norms and regulations regarding the purchase of projectiles because of the spread of coronavirus infection. However, several other countries have banned the purchase of ammunition for recreational purposes and sports shooters.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/ammunition-market-103481

Regional Analysis-



Increasing R&D Activities to Favour Growth in North America

In terms of geography, North America generated USD 13.76 billion revenue in 2019 and is set to be the largest market in the near future. This growth is attributable to the rising adoption of innovative projectile in the U.S. Army. Besides, the rising government expenditure on research and development activities would aid growth. Coupled with this, the rising insecurity amongst the populaces owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic is surging the sales of guns in this region. It would also augment growth. In Asia Pacific, the market is likely to grow significantly fuelled by the expansion of the military forces in countries, such as South Korea, India, and China. Additionally, an upsurge in the military upgradation program and high defence expenditure would bolster growth in this region.

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Ammunition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Military & Homeland Security Civil & Commercial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Caliber Small Medium Large Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Products Bullets Aerial Bombs Artillery Shells Grenades Mortars Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components Fuzes & Primers Gun Powder Cases Projectiles & warheads Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Guidance Guided Non-Guided Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Lethality Less-Lethal Lethal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific The Middle East Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/ammunition-market-103481

Competitive Landscape-



Key Players Aim to Receive New Orders for Strengthening Their Positions

The prominent companies operating in the market are mainly engaging in research and development activities to launch new multi-purpose and lightweight lethal munitions. They are also focusing on bagging new orders from the government agencies and other regulatory bodies to strengthen their positions. Below are two of the significant industry developments:

Read Related Insights:

Reusable Launch Vehicle Market to Be Worth USD 5.41 Billion By 2030; Increased Usage of High Payload Rockets to Drive Market Forward

LiDAR Drone Market is projected to grow USD 455.0 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.98%

Aero Wing Market Size to grow USD 20.35 billion in 2028 with exhibiting a CAGR of 8.98%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com