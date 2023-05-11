Rugged Display Market to Grow USD 6.36 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR of 7.83%

Pune, India, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rugged display market size reached USD 3.57 billion in 2022 and is expected to increase from USD 3.75 billion in 2023 to USD 6.36 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period.

A rugged display is one that is intended to function effectively in challenging situations and surroundings such as strong vibration, extreme temperatures, or humid or dusty working environments. Various display types include Glass-Film-Glass (GFG) resistive touch screens, Gorilla Glass, and 5-wire resistive touch screens. These displays are made to be durable in tough environments and to provide great performance at an affordable price for a variety of industries, including industrial, commercial, and defense.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in a report titled, “Rugged Display Market, 2023-2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Rugged Display Market Report:

Corning Incorporated (U.S.)

AGC Inc. (Japan)

Schott AG (Germany)

Innolux Corporation (Taiwan)

LG Display (South Korea)

Nippon Electric Glass (Japan)

Japan Display (Japan)

SCHURTER Group (Switzerland)

Sparton Corp (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies Corp (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.83 % 2030 Value Projection USD 6.36 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 3.75 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Size Analysis

By Level of Ruggedness Analysis

By Vertical Analysis

By Product Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Rugged Display Market Growth Drivers Increased Adoption of Ruggedized Displays in Military and Aerospace Missions around the World is Driving the Market Rising Raw Material Costs for Ruggedized Display will Limit the Market Growth

Segments

Increased Demand for 10-15 Inch Display is Driving the Market Growth

Based on size, the market is divided into less than 10 inches, 10-15 inches, and more than 15 inches. The 10-15 inch display size is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate due to increased demand for vehicle-mounted screens for their tough applications.

Increased Demand for Ultra Rugged Display is Driving the Market Growth

Based on the level of ruggedness, the market is segmented into semi rugged, fully rugged, and ultra rugged. Various applications call for varying levels of robustness. The market is expanding due to the superior performance and versatility of industrial computers with extremely robust features.

Consumer Electronics Segment will Grow at an Impressive CAGR over the Forecast Period

The consumer electronics segment is projected to gain the most attention during the forecast period. Strong displays make it possible for paperless assembly facilities to track quality, organize part motions, and communicate information more quickly and continuously.

Smart Phone & Handheld Computers Segment to Lead the Market

Based on product, the market is divided into smart phone & handheld computer, tablet, laptop, mission-critical display, avionic display, vehicle mounted, and others. The smart phones & handheld computers segment accounts for the largest market share. A sturdy and portable device is necessary for the majority of administrative, security, transportation, and modern applications.

COVID-19 Impact:

Slowdown in Semiconductor & Electronics Production Hampered Market Prospects

The market suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic issue, as has the rest of the world. Supply networks and producers of display products were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 virus's spread has also limited the development of a number of gadgets, which is impeding the market's expansion. COVID-19, however, has an adverse effect on businesses across numerous industries, impeding automation and industrial process control. HMI, SCADA, and distributed control system use were influenced by this. The market for rugged industrial displays has been challenged by COVID-19's effects on this ecosystem of industrial control systems.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising HMI Demand and Adoption to Boost Market Progress

The key factor propelling the rugged display market growth is the rise in demand for Human Machine Interface (HMI) devices. High performance, flexibility, improved brightness and contrast for visibility in direct sunshine, incredibly wide viewing angles with uniform brightness, a large color gamut, and robustness for demanding applications are all features of tough display. It has many advantages such as passive cooling, numerous input options, and others.

Regional Insights

North America Being a Major Electronics Hub Dominates the Market

North America is expected to hold the major rugged display market share during the forecast period. Innovative breakthroughs are highly valued by contemporary North American manufacturers as a way to improve their creative processes and achieve achievements. Government, security, aviation, automobile, and transportation firms are also known to be significant consumers of displays in the area.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Prioritize Innovative Launches to Enhance Market Presence

There are several significant players in the fiercely competitive market for tough displays. Some of these firms significantly dominate the market in terms of market share. Due to the rapid advancement of display technology and the existence of numerous firms specializing in research and development with the goal of creating novel solutions for the market, the industry has recently become extremely competitive. Corporate behemoths are also working on curved displays with better resistivity, which would spur demand from a variety of industries.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Rugged Display Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Rugged Display Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Rugged Display Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Size Less than 10 inches 10 to 15 inches More than 15 inches



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

May 2022 – Panasonic released the Toughbook 40, a rugged laptop. This laptop has been tested to drop from a height of up to 2 meters.

