Surface Disinfectant Market to Surge from USD 7.01 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.8 Billion by 2032, at a Rate of 7.80% between 2023 and 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Surface Disinfectant Market Information by Composition, Type, Application, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2032", In 2022, the market for surface disinfectants was worth USD 6.5 billion. It is expected that the worldwide market for surface disinfectant products can go from USD 7.01 billion in 2023 to USD 12.8 billion by 2032, at a rate of 7.80% from 2023 to 2032.

The MRFR reports covers various segments, including every type of disinfectant, dynamics of disinfection, surface sanitizer, bio-based surface disinfectant, disinfectant products, as well as the Lysol market share.

The dynamics of disinfection is a broad concept that is extensively covered in the MRFR study. The disinfection process is a gradual one; more organisms are killed in a given amount of time at the beginning as the exposure time is raised, and fewer and fewer are killed in a given amount of time as the exposure duration is increased. The points fall on smooth curves when the number of survivors per unit volume is plotted versus time. A straight line can be drawn by plotting the logarithms of the numbers of bacteria that can survive in a given volume against time.

The canning and dairying industries, bacteriology, and surgery all benefit greatly from understanding the correlations between bacterial counts and the lengths of time needed to achieve complete sterilization. This will ensure a strong demand for surface sanitizer as the time goes.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the surface disinfectant industry are

PDI Inc.

GOJO Industries Inc.

W.M. Barr

Spartan Chemical Company Inc.

W.W. Grainger Inc.

Carenowmedical

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

PaxChem Ltd.

BODE Chemie GmbH

Star Brands Ltd.

The 3M Company

Ecolab

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Whiteley Corporation

Lonza

SC Johnson Professional

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Kimberley-Clark Corporation (KCWW)

Medline Industries Inc.

Among others.





Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 12.8 billion CAGR 7.80% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Composition, Type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Infections Acquired in Hospitals Are Increasing Increase in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases as a Result of an Increasing Geriatric Population





Market Drivers:

Using a surface disinfectant will kill any germs that are on the surface, preventing the spread of illnesses and cross-contamination. They function by obstructing the microorganisms' metabolic processes. They are frequently employed in hospitals, kitchens, restrooms, and research labs to stop the spread of infectious diseases. In addition, they are used to clean furniture, tabletops, floors, and medical equipment. The popularity of these items has expanded in developing nations due to strict restrictions and regulations established by the authorities. The need for these disinfectants will also rise as a result of developing nations' rising expenditures on healthcare infrastructure. Due to an increase in antimicrobial resistance, peracetic acid and hydrogen peroxide formulations are now used to make disinfectants.

The escalating incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) is the market driver for surface disinfectants. Hospital-acquired infections develop in patients while they are receiving medical care but are not recognized at the time of admission. Surgical site infections, catheter-associated infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and other infections are linked to medical equipment and invasive devices. The prevalence of HAIs has significantly decreased as a result of the ongoing usage of these disinfectants in healthcare institutions. The laws that are implemented by governmental bodies to emphasize sanitation at medical facilities would increase demand, acting as the market driver.

The demand for bio-based surface disinfectant has surged rapidly over the years, given the rising knowledge of the various benefits of the same. When using conventional cleaning supplies, there are ongoing serious dangers that could result in chemical burns to the skin and eyes. Many users develop skin sensitivity, necessitating the wearing of protective clothing to protect their skin, eyes, and nose. Since they contain gentle components that are safe for the skin and body, eco-friendly cleaning products do not expose one to any of these risks. Green cleaning products are non-destructive and adhere to high standards for skin absorption, inhalation toxicity, and combustibility. When using bio-based surface disinfectants, no special handling precautions are necessary.

Market Restraints:

Surface disinfectants are made with dangerous substances for both humans and the environment, including peroxides, acetic acid, and hypochlorite. Being caustic, combustible, and capable of causing burns, sodium hypochlorite is a hazardous material that can be expensive and difficult to handle, store, and transport. According to research by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), users were found to have a high prevalence of chronic disorders that have serious health consequences. Therefore, the aforementioned issues will serve as a restraint on this market.



The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the dynamics of disinfection, sales of disinfectant products as well as bio-based surface disinfectant, along with the Lysol market share in many ways.

The market for surface disinfectants has seen major growth challenges because to the COVID-19 epidemic. Surface disinfectants are increasingly being used to protect healthcare facilities and staff who undertake procedures that could expose them to the virus. As a result, a number of businesses have recently increased output while putting an emphasis on the creation of new goods. "Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray," a product of ITC, was introduced in April 2020. Therefore, it is anticipated that COVID-19 will have a significant impact on the market's growth as the demand for surface disinfectants rises.

By Composition

Alcohols, Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, and Other Compositions are among the segments of the surface disinfectant market that are based on composition. The market was dominated by the alcohols category. The use of alcohol-based disinfectants in hospitals and clinics has received authorisation from both the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Due to their excellent efficacy against a number of pathogens, alcohol-based surface disinfectants will gain popularity, supporting the market's growth.

By Type

The Surface Disinfectant Market can be divided into liquids, wipes (including alcohol-based wipes, wipes based on quaternary ammonium compounds, and other wipes), and sprays. The category of liquids produced the most revenue. This high percentage may be attributed to their extensive range of home and commercial applications, which include the use of glass, vinyl, windows, plastics, and kitchen fittings as well as glazed ceramic tile, outdoor application surfaces, and vinyl.



By Application

Surface Disinfection, Instrument Disinfection, and Other Applications are the application-based segments of the surface disinfectant market. Due to a substantial increase in demand for products used for everyday cleaning activities and sanitising the interiors of homes, particularly during the ongoing pandemic situation, the surface disinfection category earned the greatest revenue. Internally, surfaces from the domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors are all used.

By End-User

Hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research laboratories are among the end user segments of the surface disinfectant market. The category of hospital settings generates the highest revenue. Because they are particularly prone to illnesses caused by bacteria, fungi, and viruses, hospitals are important end users. Hospitals prioritise regularly disinfecting their equipment, work areas, and PPE kits, which is a major factor driving the market.

Regional Insights

In part to the higher rate of chronic illnesses and surgeries, and then the measures undertaken by government agencies and players, North America will lead the surface disinfectant market.

With the spread of COVID-19, the demand for surface disinfectants has significantly increased. For example, in March 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States published an enlarged list of EPA-registered disinfection treatments that have met the requirements for use against SARS-CoV-2, featuring around 200 extra products and 40 new products.



