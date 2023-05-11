Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2023-2033: Featuring Cabot Corporation, Eden Innovations, NEO Battery Materials & More

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market has experienced renewed growth recently, driven by demand for conductive materials for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications, with many producers greatly increasing production capacities.

Most of the main producers are targeting their materials as conductive additives for the batteries market. LG Chem and CNano have expansion plans targeting the electric vehicle lithium-ion battery market, with LG planning to increase annual capacity to 6,100 tons by 2024.

Cabot Corporation has plans to produce 15,000 metric tons/year of conductive carbon additives (CCA) including conductive carbons, carbon nanotubes (CNT), carbon nanostructures (CNS), and blends of CCAs by 2025. JEIO also recently completed construction of a CNT facility with annual capacity of 1,000 tons per annum (up from 120 tons), which will increase to 6,000 tons by 2023. The company also has plans to produce SWCNTs in 2023.

Multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWCNT) powders, arrays, sheets, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, power cables, ESD resins, batteries, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine. Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in coatings, transparent conductive films, rubber & elastomers, transistors, sensors and memory devices. Demand for CNTs will potentially increase to >50,000 t.p.a. by 2035, with a potential market for CNT enabled-products of $60-100 Billion.

Report contents include:

In depth analysis of global carbon nanotubes landscape including materials, production, producers and market demand.

Global production capacities for MWCNTS and SWCNT in 2023.

Market demand for MWCNTS and SWCNT, historical and estimated to 2033.

Industry activity and product news 2020-2023.

Analysis of other carbon nanotube-related materials including Double-walled carbon nanotubes, Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs), Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs), Carbon nanohorns (CNH), Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) and carbon nanofibers.

Analysis of carbon capture production from carbon capture.

Market analysis of carbon nanotubes in batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, 3D printing, rubber, automotive and aerospace composites, packaging, electronics, adhesives, thermal management, construction materials, filters, biomedicine, lubricants, oil & gas, paints & coatings, solar cells, sensors, rubber, textiles and cables.

Analysis of competitive landscape against other additives (e.g. carbon fiber, carbon black, graphene etc.).

Analysis of synthesis methods. Analysis of carbon nanotubes synthesis from carbon capture, biomass and recycled materials.

Profiles of more than 150 companies. Companies profiled include Cabot Corporation, Canatu Oy, Carbice Corporation, Carbon X, C12 Quantum Electronics, Eden Innovations Ltd, Huntsman Corporation, JEIO, LG Chem, Li-S Energy, Mattershift, MECHnano, NAWA Technologies, Nano-C, Nemo Nanomaterials, NEO Battery Materials, NovationSi, OCSiAl, Raymor, Shenzhen Cone Technology, SkyNano Technologies, SmartNanotubes Technologies, Somalytics, Verdox and Zeon Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:





1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 OVERVIEW OF CARBON NANOTUBES

2.1 Properties

2.2 Comparative properties of CNTs

2.3 Carbon nanotube materials

2.3.1 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)

2.3.1.1 Properties

2.3.1.2 Applications

2.3.2 Single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)

2.3.2.1 Properties

2.3.2.2 Applications

2.3.2.3 Comparison between MWCNTs and SWCNTs

2.3.3 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)

2.3.3.1 Properties

2.3.3.2 Applications

2.3.4 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)

2.3.4.1 Properties

2.3.4.2 Synthesis of VACNTs

2.3.4.3 Applications

2.3.5 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)

2.3.5.1 Properties

2.3.5.2 Applications

2.3.6 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)

2.3.6.1 Properties

2.3.6.2 Applications

2.3.7 Carbon Onions

2.3.7.1 Properties

2.3.7.2 Applications

2.3.8 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)

2.3.8.1 Properties

2.3.8.2 Applications

2.4 Intermediate products

2.4.1 CNT yarns

2.4.2 CNT films

3 CARBON NANOTUBE SYNTHESIS AND PRODUCTION

3.1 Arc discharge synthesis

3.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

3.2.1 Thermal CVD

3.2.2 Plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD)

3.3 High-pressure carbon monoxide synthesis

3.3.1 High Pressure CO (HiPco)

3.3.2 CoMoCAT

3.4 Flame synthesis

3.5 Laser ablation synthesis

3.6 Vertically aligned nanotubes production

3.7 Silane solution method

3.8 By-products from carbon capture

3.9 Advantages and disadvantages of CNT synthesis methods

4 CARBON NANOTUBES PATENTS

5 CARBON NANOTUBES PRICING

5.1 MWCNTs

5.2 SWCNTs

6 MARKETS FOR CARBON NANOTUBES

7 COLLABORATIONS AND COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS

7.1 Supply and licensing

8 COMPANY PROFILES: MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (131 company profiles)

9 COMPANY PROFILES: SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (16 company profiles)

10 COMPANY PROFILES: OTHER TYPES (Boron Nitride nanotubes, double-walled nanotubes etc.) (5 company profiles)

11 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

12 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3D Strong

AerNos, Inc.

Aligned Carbon, Inc.

Arkema France SA

Awn Nanotech, Inc.

Battelle Memorial Institute

BBCP Conductor, Inc.

Betterial

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Pact, LLC

Birla Carbon

Black Diamond Structures, LLC

BNNano

BNNano, Inc.

BNNT LLC

BNNT, LLC

Brewer Science

C12 Quantum Electronics

C2CNT LLC/Capital Power

Cabot Corporation

Cametics Cambridge Advanced Metals Limited

Canatu Oy

Carbice Corp.

Carbon Meta Research

Carbon Nano-material Technology Ltd.

Carbon Upcycling Technologies, Inc.

Carbonics, Inc

CarbonMeta Research Ltd.

CarbonX B.V.

Carestream Health, Inc.

C-Bond Systems LLC

CENS Materials Ltd.

Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc.

Chengdu Organic Chemicals (TimesNano)

CNM Technologies GmbH

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Manufacturing

DexMat, Inc.

Eden Innovations LLC

Epic Advanced Materials

EPICT Advanced Materials

Essentium, Inc.

Evercloak, Inc.

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu Laboratories

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

FutureCarbon GmbH

Goodfellow Corporation

GSI Creos Corporation

H Quest Vanguard, Inc.

Hamamatsu Carbonics Corporation

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Honjo Chemical Corporation

Huntsman Corporation (Nanocomp Technologies, Inc.)

Hycamite TCD Technologies Oy

Hycarb, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Inoplaztech

JEIO Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu CNano Limited

Jikantechno Corporation

Kao Corporation

KH Chemicals Co., Ltd.

KJ Specialty Paper Co., Ltd.

Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Korbon Co., Ltd.

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Kusumoto Chemicals

Lanxess Deutschland GmbH

LeaderNano Tech LLC

LG Chemical, Ltd.

Lintec of America, Inc.

Li-S Energy Ltd

Mattershift

MC Yamasan Polymers Co., Ltd.

MECHnano LLC

Meijo Nano Carbon Co., Ltd.

Micro-X Limited

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Nacalai Tesque

Naieel Technology

Nano Cube Japan Co., Ltd.

Nano RAY-T LLC

Nano-C, Inc.

Nanocyl

Nanomix, Inc.

Nanoramic Laboratories

NanoRial Technologies Ltd

Nanosperse LLC

NanoTechLabs, Inc.

Nanotechnologies India Private Limited

Nanovis

Nantero, Inc.

Nawa Techonologies

NEC Corporation

Nemo Nanomaterials

NEO Battery Materials

New Metals and Chemicals Corporation

Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd.

Nissin Electric Co., Ltd.

Nitta Corporation

Novasolix, Inc.

Novation Solutions, LLC (NovationSi)

NTherma Corporation

OCSiAl Group

Odysseus Technologies, Inc.

Ororo

Oy Morphona Ltd.

Perpetuus Carbon Group

Plasma-X

Porifera, Inc.

Prysmian Group

Q-Flo Limited

Raymor Industries, Inc.

RTP Company

Sakata Inx Corp.

Saratoga Energy Corporation

Shenzhen Faymo Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd.

Sineva Material Technology Co., Ltd

SkyNano Technologies

SkyWater Technology

SmartNanotubes Technologies GmbH

Solarno, Inc.

Solid Carbon Products, LLC

Somalytics, Inc.

Taiwan Carbon Nanotube Technology

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Takenaka Seisakusho Co., Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Teijin Aramid B.V.

Tesla Nanocoatings

Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd.

Toho Kasei

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

Top Nanosys

Toray Industries, Inc.

Tortech Nano Fibers

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.

Toyocolor Co., Ltd.

TPR Co., Ltd.

Trim Tabs

Tyrata, Inc.

Veelo Technologies

Verdox

Xianfeng NanoMaterials Co., Ltd.

XinNano Material, Inc

Zeon Nano Technology Co., Ltd.

Zeptor Corporation

ZOZ GmbH

Zyvex Technologies

