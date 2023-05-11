NEXEN TIRE announces milestone long-term partnership extension with Manchester city

SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced an agreement has been reached with the Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City), extending their hugely successful partnership. The new agreement will see NEXEN TIRE and Manchester City celebrate over a decade of successful collaboration by the end of the term and this year will be no exception, with the tire maker attending the ninth season alongside the football club.

NEXEN TIRE has had a relationship with Man City since 2015. With NEXEN TIRE’s support and community and grassroots level CSR programs, the collaboration has always presented much more than just running football content. Furthermore, from 2017 to the end of the current season, NEXEN TIRE has been the Club’s sleeve partner, a first-ever for a Premier League Club.

By any measure, the relationship between NEXEN TIRE and Manchester City has been a remarkable success story, with the team winning four Premier League titles and the tire manufacturer ushering a new era of mobile transformation on a worldwide scale with the opening of its Europe plant as well as the global central R&D center in Korea.

“We are very excited to continue our long-term partnership with Manchester City, which will surpass a decade of collaboration by the end of the new term,” said Travis Kang, Global CEO of NEXEN TIRE. “Both parties are aligned to support and back each other up while inspiring people through our collaboration. This long-term partnership will allow us to innovate and grow internationally as NEXEN TIRE continue to expand our market and product offering.”

“NEXEN TIRE has been part of the City family for a long time and this new extension will take us to more than a decade of partnership,” said Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer at City Football Group. “We have shared and enjoyed historic and very successful moments, celebrating 12 trophies together. We want to thank NEXEN for their continued commitment, support and inspiration and we are looking forward to working together throughout the next term, for more innovation and celebrations.”

The extended partnership will see NEXEN TIRE continue to engage its marketing initiatives while focusing on its brand identity, “We Got You,” as a commitment to its customers, fans, and partners.

In addition, as part of their preparations for the 2023/24 season, Manchester City's men's team will travel to South Korea, the home of the tire manufacturer, in July of this year. In addition, a super-sized (inner & upper) LED screen at Man City's home stadium will be upgraded.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, eight League Championship titles, including six Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), six FA Cups and eight League Cups. Manchester City FC is one of twelve clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly-decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 53,500 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit: www.mancity.com

