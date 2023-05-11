Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2016 to 2010 provides the full collection of central nervous system disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2016.

Trends in central nervous system partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Central Nervous System partnering agreement structure

Central Nervous System partnering contract documents

Top central nervous system deals by value

Most active central nervous system dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive central nervous system disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering central nervous system deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for central nervous system deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of central nervous system dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in central nervous system dealmaking since 2016 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading central nervous system deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active central nervous system dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to central nervous system deals since 2016 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all central nervous system partnering deals by specific central nervous system target announced since 2016. The chapter is organized by specific central nervous system therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all central nervous system partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in central nervous system partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of central nervous system technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2016 to 2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to central nervous system trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2016 to 2023 includes:

Trends in central nervous system dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of central nervous system deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1,700 central nervous system deal records

The leading central nervous system deals by value since 2016

Most active central nervous system dealmakers since 2016

The report includes deals for the following indications: Cerebral palsy, Creutzfeldt Jakob disease, Dizziness, Epilepsy, Faints, Falls, Guillain Barre syndrome, Headache, Meningitis (Bacterial, Meningococcal, Pneumococcal), Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB), Haemophilus influenzae Type B (Hib), Migraine, Motor Neurone Disease (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis/Lou Gehrig's Disease, Multiple sclerosis, Nausea, Neuropathy, Pain, Neuralgia, Fibromyalgia, Paralysis, Parkinson's disease, Restless leg syndrome, Spinal cord, Stroke, Stuttering, Traumatic Brain Injury, Vertigo, Weakness, plus other CNS indications.



In Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2016 to 2023, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1,700 central nervous system deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

