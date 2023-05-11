Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Factbook 2023: Analysis by Value and Volume, Industry Assessments and Forecasts

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Factbook (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Value and Volume: Global Industry Assessment and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Solid Oxide Fuel Cell is expected to generate USD 3.521 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 920 million in 2023.

The research study also looks at the total installations (In MW) of SOFC in more than 20 countries, key public and private investment, market growth indicators, restraints, regulatory framework value chain analysis, supply and demand risk, competitive positioning of 14 leading companies and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.



During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.86%. The expansion of automobiles and as well as the growing urbanization, are driving up clean energy sector for less carbon emissions which are key factors for driving the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market.



The development of new materials and manufacturing processes is leading to the production of more efficient and cost-effective solid oxide fuel cells. For example, researchers are exploring the use of new materials such as perovskites and metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) to improve the performance of SOFCs.

Additionally, Solid oxide fuel cells are being increasingly used for stationary power generation, particularly in remote and off-grid locations where traditional power sources are not available. SOFCs can provide reliable and efficient power for telecommunications equipment, mining operations, and other industrial applications.



Furthermore, the private sector is also heavily investing in hydrogen fuel cell technology. Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, among others, are spending billions on fuel cell vehicles that rely on SOFCs for their electricity needs. Energy firms are also investing in SOFC research and development and deployment for power generation, with examples including Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy, and Ceres Power.



In the North American region, the importance of addressing environmental concerns, such as lowering emissions of greenhouse gases and air pollution, is becoming more widely acknowledged in North America. SOFCs are an attractive option for complying with stringent environmental regulations and goals because they are a clean energy technology that produces low or zero greenhouse gas emissions and minimal air pollutants.



One of the main forces propelling the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market forward is the rising need for efficient energy sources. The chemical energy of fuels like natural gas or hydrogen is converted directly into electricity with minimal emissions using SOFCs, which are a highly efficient and environmentally friendly technology. Applications in which SOFC technology can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy efficiency are increasing in popularity.



Cleaner energy sources are becoming increasingly appealing as the global community searches for solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. The use of SOFCs has the potential to lessen environmental impact and boost power output. In addition, SOFCs have many potential uses, such as distributed power generation, transportation, and powering homes and businesses.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.8% Regions Covered Global

