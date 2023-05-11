Global Face Mask Detection Market Report 2023: Numerous Ongoing Projects for Face Mask Technology Development Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Face Mask Detection Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Technology (E-Beam, Optical), Application, Function - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Face Mask Detection Market size was estimated at USD 2,595.59 million in 2022, USD 2,976.24 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.80% to reach USD 7,831.11 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption and Awareness of Face and Surgical Masks Due to the Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Increasing Adoption of Surveillance Systems Due to Increasing Government Measures Tightening

Need to Address Limitations of Existing Technology to Scan Faces Wearing Masks to Enhance Surveillance

Restraints

Technology Limitation while Using 2D and 3D Silicone Masks

Opportunities

Numerous Ongoing Projects for Face Mask Technology Development

Increasing Innovations in Face Detection, Ai, and Image Processing Technologies

Challenges

Competing With a High Degree of Accuracy Due to Limited Face Coverage

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Component, market is studied across Hardware and Software. The Hardware is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Technology, market is studied across E-Beam and Optical. The Optical is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, market is studied across Airport, Bank & ATM, Convenient Store, Hospital, Office, and Transport. The Office is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Function, market is studied across Authentication, Identification, and Surveillance. The Identification is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Face Mask Detection Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Face Mask Detection Market, including Accubits Technologies Inc, Aerialtronics, Asura Technologies Ltd., Canaan Inc.,, GitHub, Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.,Ltd, InData Labs, ISS Corp., LeewayHertz, LogMask, Mobisoft Infotech LLC, Neuromation, SATIR, Trident Information Systems Pvt. Ltd, and Xovis AG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Face Mask Detection Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Face Mask Detection Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Face Mask Detection Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Face Mask Detection Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Face Mask Detection Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Face Mask Detection Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Face Mask Detection Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 228 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2595.59 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7831.11 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Face Mask Detection Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.3. Software



7. Face Mask Detection Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. E-Beam

7.3. Optical



8. Face Mask Detection Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Airport

8.3. Bank & ATM

8.4. Convenient Store

8.5. Hospital

8.6. Office

8.7. Transport



9. Face Mask Detection Market, by Function

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Authentication

9.3. Identification

9.4. Surveillance



10. Americas Face Mask Detection Market



11. Asia-Pacific Face Mask Detection Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Face Mask Detection Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles



15. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Accubits Technologies Inc

Aerialtronics

Asura Technologies Ltd.

Canaan Inc.,

GitHub, Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.,Ltd

InData Labs

ISS Corp.

LeewayHertz

LogMask

Mobisoft Infotech LLC

Neuromation

SATIR

Trident Information Systems Pvt. Ltd

Xovis AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s29evn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment