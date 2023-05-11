Grieg Seafood ASA: Correction key Information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Grieg Seafood ASA

We refer to the stock exchange announcements regarding a cash dividend dated 31 March 2023 as well as 10 May 2023. Due to the date change of the general meeting announced on 10 May 2023, Grieg Seafood ASA was required to change the date of the cash dividend accordingly as the general meeting needs to approve the payment of the cash dividend. There will only be one payment, consequently, the dates of the cash dividend have been changed as follows:

Dividend amount: 4.50 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 27 June 2023 (originally 8 June 2023)

Ex-date: 28 June 2023 (originally 9 June 2023)

Record date: 29 June 2023 (originally 12 June 2023)

Payment date: 6 July 2023 (originally 16 June 2023)

Date of approval: 27 June 2023 (originally 8 June 2023)





For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.



Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations.

supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com .





